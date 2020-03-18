All Puppet Players to Create Weekly Live Television Show to Bring Levity to Phoenix During Social Distancing

Life is tough. With cities closing down and communities barring themselves inside their homes, it's going to be a long and bumpy road. This new way of living will really impact day to day workers. One of the unfortunate casualties will be the artists, theaters, musicians, and talent around Arizona who rely on public performances to earn a dollar. Having to close doors, halt rehearsals, and shutter productions altogether has left a heavy burden on those who perform for their pay.

However, local puppet anarchists the All Puppet Players have a way to keep the lights on, help theaters in need and still adhere to the strict guidelines of the CDC. With their low-budget approach to everything they can get their hands on, they have created a weekly live television show that is part sketch, telethon, clip show and more. Each show they are asking local artists, musicians, theaters to send in their submissions and they will show the clips and link their audience to that artists PayPal, Venmo, or online business.

"It's a way to give back to a community that is scared. We get to make them laugh. It's live, they can talk to us, we can talk to them, we can do a community outreach while not venturing into the community", says Shaun Michael McNamara, creator of All Puppet Players.

So far, the experience has worked. Their first show ran for over 39 minutes and in that time they raised some money and hopefully made people laugh. They have pledged to do shows every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday at 8pm (facebook.com/allpuppetplayers). They will be live streaming their shows to Facebook Live for now, until they can find a better, interactive provider.

They already have a slew of guests booked including Great Arizona Puppet Theater, a Reiki Master, Craig Foughy from ABC 15 Sports, and loads of local musicians and community theaters asking to join in the fun. They have even booked a live wedding that will be taking place on their Friday broadcast. The couple had their wedding plans dashed and because of it are going to get married live so their family can see it...and experience a little puppet comedy to boot.

"In our darkest days, it is the artist we reach for to make us feel better. We are not good at anything else but making people laugh. So... that's what we'll do."

WARNING! All Puppet Players shows are for mature audiences with exceedingly immature tastes. They contain strong adult language and situations. Puppets can be unpredictable-so if you are of a sensitive nature or are easily offended-puppets don't care.

Check them out at allpuppetplayers.com

Watch them live at facebook.com/allpuppetplayers

Donate to them by on PayPal at allpuppetplayers@gmail.com





Related Articles Shows View More Phoenix Stories

More Hot Stories For You