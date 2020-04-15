ABT Announces STORYTIME-SATURDAYS With ABT's MARY POPPINS

Arizona Broadway Theatre (ABT) announced the launch of an all-new storytime series to air weekly on Saturdays at 10AM MST on the theatre's Facebook page. Episode 1 will air Saturday, April 18.

STORYTIME-SATURDAYS with ABT's MARY POPPINS is a 30-minute storytime led by ABT alum Renee Koher. Renee played Mary Poppins in ABT's 2018 production of Disney's Mary Poppins.

"Of all the characters I've ever played, Mary Poppins holds a dear place in my heart," said Renee. "Mary is a character who emulates care, concern, but most of all love. I'm excited to bring a little piece of her to the kids each Saturday morning!"

Each week's storytime will have a specific theme and include the reading of two children's books, learning opportunities and a simple craft project. Renee will be joined weekly by other "special guests." Viewers can leave comments or questions for Renee in the post's comment section.

"We know people are looking for online content; especially Moms and Dads with kids at home not able to go to school or attend daycare," said Brad York, Director of Marketing & Development." Who better than Mary Poppins to bring a little joy (and good manners) to kids who are stuck at home during this time. Renee is such a pro and we're so happy to be able to provide something educational and fun to our family community."

STORYTIME-SATURDAYS with ABT's MARY POPPINS has been created as part of the theatre's continued commitment to serve its community during these difficult times. ABT needs the communities support more than ever before. Please consider donating to the ABT RELIEF FUND to help assure ABT can begin the journey forward after this current crisis. Donate today at: https://bit.ly/DonateABTReliefFund





