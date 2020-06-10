Will Philippine Theatre Survive Coronavirus?

Throughout the Philippines, at least 34 major theatrical productions scheduled for 2020 were either cut short or canceled because of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Philippine Statistics Authority said "the arts, entertainment, and recreation sector saw the largest drop in employment because of the pandemic."

In response to the lack of jobs due to canceled performances, the National Live Events Coalition of the Philippines (NLEC) was formed. According to the NLEC, Production designers, light and sound engineers and technicians, and equipment suppliers also form part of this sector. Collectively, live events contribute roughly P199.6 billion in annual gross revenues to the national economy. The industry will lose nearly P131.8 billion this year and leave over 284,000 freelancers jobless.


