Video: JC Santos, Bart Guingona Perform an Excerpt from RED

'Red' runs for a limited 10 performances only at the PETA Theatre Center, June 9-18

By:
Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Flash Sale: Shop 15% Off Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop Photo 1 Flash Sale: Shop Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop
Piolo Pascual: 'There's An Ibarra In Each of Us' Photo 2 Piolo Pascual: 'There's An Ibarra In Each of Us'
Gerald Santos Wraps Up Work on MISS SAIGON Denmark Photo 3 Gerald Santos Wraps Up Work on MISS SAIGON Denmark
Photos: Check Out Diego Aranda, Isabelle Prado in TWENTY QUESTIONS (20Q) Photo 4 Photos: Check Out Diego Aranda, Isabelle Prado in TWENTY QUESTIONS (20Q)

Manila, Philippines--Two of the Philippines’ finest actors, JC Santos and Bart Guingona, return to the stage via the Tony Award-winning two-hander play “Red,” written by John Logan.

The actors met with the press recently and performed an excerpt from the show.

Set in the 1950s, “Red” gives the audience a rare insider’s look at Mark Rothko, a prominent modern abstract artist—a qualifier he often detests, told from the POV of his young assistant, Ken.

The New York Times describes the play as “an intense and exciting two-character bio-drama, capturing the dynamic relationship between an artist and his creations.”

“I’m not interested in the relationship of color or form, or anything else. I’m interested only in expressing basic human emotions: tragedy, ecstasy, doom,” Rothko once said.

“The fact that people break down and cry when confronted with my pictures shows that I can communicate those basic human emotions...the people who weep before my pictures are having the same religious experience I had when painting them. And if you say you are moved only by their color relationships, then you miss the point.”

Guingona plays the complicated Rothko. Guingona is a multi-awarded actor best known for his portrayals in “Hamlet,” “Macbeth,” “The Crucible,” “The Maids,” and “Oedipus The King.”

As a stage director, he has directed plays for Actor’s Actors Inc., including “The Nerd,” “Les Parents Terribles,” “Taming of the Shrew,” and “Once on This Island.”

On the other hand, Dulaang UP alum JC Santos plays Ken. His theater credits include Zelim in “Orosman and Zafira,” Don Juan in “Adarna,” Abdallah in “Bilanggo ng Pag-ibig,” Jeryc Sans Reval in “Kung Paano Ako Naging Leading Lady,” Lam-Ang in “Lam-Ang,” and Roland in “Constellations.”

Both are also two of the most sought-after actors in TV and film. They currently star in ABS-CBN’s hit crime drama “Dirty Linen.”

Produced by the Necessary Theatre, “Red” runs for a limited 10 performances only at the PETA Theatre Center, in New Manila, Quezon City, for two weekends, June 9 to 11; June 16 to 18, 2023.

BWW Video: Kim Sancha





RELATED STORIES - Philippines

Piolo Pascual: Theres An Ibarra In Each of Us Photo
Piolo Pascual: 'There's An Ibarra In Each of Us'

At 46, Piolo Pascual, the Philippines' ultimate heartthrob, has proven his bankability as a star in TV and film. But in June this year, he gets to revisit where his love for acting began.

Photos: Check Out Diego Aranda, Isabelle Prado in TWENTY QUESTIONS (20Q) Photo
Photos: Check Out Diego Aranda, Isabelle Prado in TWENTY QUESTIONS (20Q)

Theatre Titas ('What’s in the Dark,' 'Macbeth') has officially returned to live performances via Juan Ekis’ (X) 20th-anniversary production of 'Twenty Questions' (20Q), a one-act two-hander play that won second place at the Don Carlos Palanca Memorial Awards in its early years.

VIDEO: Isabelle Prado, Diego Aranda Talk TWENTY QUESTIONS Photo
VIDEO: Isabelle Prado, Diego Aranda Talk TWENTY QUESTIONS

Juan Ekis’ 20th anniversary production of his one-act two-hander 'Twenty Questions' is now in full swing at the Mirror Studio Theatre in Poblacion, Makati, on all weekends of May. On its opening weekend, the show’s stars Isabelle Prado (Yumi) and Diego Aranda (Jigs) sat down with BroadwayWorld. They spilled their thoughts on this milestone production, directed by Cheese Mendez and produced by Theatre Titas.

Gerald Santos Wraps Up Work on MISS SAIGON Denmark Photo
Gerald Santos Wraps Up Work on MISS SAIGON Denmark

'Miss Saigon' alum Gerald Santos, who gets the chance to play the role of Vietnamese soldier Thuy more than 600 times, has wrapped up his latest 'Miss Saigon' stint with Denmark’s Det Ny Teater (The New Theatre), which has staged a non-replica production of the musical, originally produced by Cameron Mackintosh.


From This Author - Gilbert Kim Sancha

Video: JC Santos, Bart Guingona Perform an Excerpt from REDVideo: JC Santos, Bart Guingona Perform an Excerpt from RED

Videos

Video: Go Inside the 2023 Drama League Awards Video Video: Go Inside the 2023 Drama League Awards
Alex Newell Performs 'Independently Owned' From SHUCKED on THE VOICE Video
Alex Newell Performs 'Independently Owned' From SHUCKED on THE VOICE
Watch THE COLOR PURPLE Movie Musical Trailer Video
Watch THE COLOR PURPLE Movie Musical Trailer
Colton Ryan Has 'Unbridled Pride' for His NEW YORK, NEW YORK Role Video
Colton Ryan Has 'Unbridled Pride' for His NEW YORK, NEW YORK Role
View all Videos

Philippines SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Hamilton
The Theatre At Solaire (9/17-11/26)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# AXEL PAF … A 76th Anniversary Concert
The Theatre At Solaire (6/23-6/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Fra Lippo Lippi - Per Sorensen
The Theatre At Solaire (6/16-6/16)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Sandbox Festival 2023
Zobel De Ayala Recital Hall (6/24-7/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Imagine - The Beatles Legacy
Music Museum (7/15-7/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Bruno Major Live in Manila
Samsung Performing Arts Theater (8/15-8/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Sheryn Regis - All Out
Music Museum (7/08-7/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Peach Tree Rascals Live In Manila
Globe Auditorium, Maybank Performing Arts Theater (7/25-7/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Absolute Mega Best of Comedy Manila
Samsung Performing Arts Theater (6/24-6/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Boses at Aral Concert
Music Museum (10/28-10/28)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You