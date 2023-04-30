Video: ANG HULING EL BIMBO Returns to the Newport Performing Arts Theatre

Manila, Philippines--Full House Theater Company and Newport World Resorts' hit jukebox musical "Ang Huling El Bimbo" (AHEB), featuring hefty song selections from the late '80s to '90s Filipino alternative rock band Eraserheads, held its gala night on Apr. 27, 2023, which officially opened its third run of the beloved musical at the Newport Performing Arts Theatre.

The musical made its world premiere in 2018, which was then followed by a restaging in 2019, right before the COVID-19 pandemic. A pro-shot recording of one of AHEB's performances was streamed online in 2020, garnering at least 7 million viewers in 48 hours. Proceeds were donated to the ABS-CBN Foundation and to many healthcare workers who faced the pandemic head-on.

Inspired by the lyrics of the Eraserheads' "Ang Huling El Bimbo," AHEB tells the tale of the friendship of the once university students Hector, Anthony, and Emman and food vendor Joy as they navigate their young and eventually adult lives apart from one another.

In the featured video, Kingson Sian, president and CEO of Newport World Resorts, joins Menchu Lauchengco-Yulo and Michael Stuart Williams, artistic directors of Full House Theater Company, AHEB creative and production team, and its big cast celebrate the occasion with some staged fanfare.

"It is only fitting that we bring back this show as our first live musical offering at the Newport Performing Arts Theatre since the return of live shows," said Sian. "In response to the clamor from people who want to experience it--whether or not for the first time--the way it was meant to be shared.

"This time, we have new talents joining some familiar faces in the cast, bringing a new energy to the well-loved production."

Leading the cast are Gian Magdangal (Hector), Gab Pangilinan (Young Joy), Topper Fabregas (Young Anthony), Jamie Wilson (Sergeant Banlaoi), Sheila Francisco (Tiya Dely), Nino Alejandro (Anthony), Bullet Dumas (Emman), Anthony Rosaldo (Young Hector), Paw Castillo (Young Emman), Katrine Sunga (Joy).

Directed and choreographed by Dexter Santos (with Menchu Lauchengco-Yulo as associate director), AHEB features the book by Dingdong Novenario, dramaturgy and additional scenes and dialogues by Floy Quintos, musical direction and arrangement by Myke Salomon, choreography by Stephen Vinas and Ernest Fritz Esase, scenic design by Gino Gonzales, lighting design by Monino Duque, costume design by Marlon Rivera, projection design by GA Fallarme, sound design by Rards Corpus and Arvy Dimaculangan, and hair and makeup design by Elliza Aurelio.

Maestro Rodel Colmenar or Michael Jacinto conducts the nine-piece Manila Philharmonic Orchestra in all the performances.

Other members of the cast include Abi Sulit, Fritz Esase, Stephen Vinas, Natasha Cabrera-Cruz, Mica Fajardo, Jasper John Jimenez, Jordan Andrews, Cara Barredo, Red Nuestro, Emerson Evangelio, Rofe Jephonie Villarino, Cheska Quimno, Iya Villanueva, Eduardson Evangelio, Mark Anthony Grantos, Gie Onida, Julia Santiago, Liway Perez, Francis Gatmaytan, Jules Dela Paz, Miah Canton, Joshua Bajado, Rapah Manalo, Jep Go, Teetin Villanueva, Sophia Bragais, Kathryn Panlilio, Ramjean Entera, OJ Mariano, Menchu Lauchengco-Yulo, Jonathan Tadioan. Benedix Ramos, Jam Binay, John MC Dela Cruz, Khalil Tambio, James Uy, and Noel Rayos.

AHEB was recognized at the 2019 and 2021 Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the 2021 Anvil Awards, and the 11th Gawad Buhay Awards.

In-person, it has been seen by more than 150,000 theatergoers since 2018.

BWW Video: Oliver Oliveros