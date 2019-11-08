VIDEO: The Cast of LES MISERABLES SCHOOL EDITION – Cebu Gears Up for Final Show

Click Here for More Articles on LES MISERABLES

Cebu, Philippines - By special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI), Broadway Youth Cebu restages Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schonberg's Les Miserables School Edition for one last time.

Performed by a cast of students, the production, directed by Allan Nazareno and Rudy Aviles, will play its final performance today, 9 November 2019, 7 p.m., at the Anselmo Bustos Gymnasium, University of San Carlos Main Campus.

The production premiered last August at Rudolf Rahman Cultural Center, University of San Carlos South Campus.

Featuring beloved Broadway songs "I Dreamed a Dream," "On My Own," and "Bring Him Home," among others, Les Miserables (or Les Mis for the fans) is one of the world's longest-running musicals, which was based on Victor Hugo's historical novel of the same name.

Les Miserables School Edition in Cebu features Jed Nicole Alerta (Jean Valjean), Nuey Medalle (Marius), Inaki Rosello (Marius), Juancho Aranas (Enjolras), Yna Margaret Cajipe (Cosette), Eli Angela Cartagenas (Cosette), Danikah Gabriella Jabines (Eponine), Hannah Sushmita Figures (Eponine), and Jaienne Braveree Suralta (Gavroche), among others.

Broadway Youth Cebu aims to provide the youngsters of Cebu quality training in the performing arts and exposes them to licensed Broadway and London's West End productions performed by students for students and fans of musical theater.

You may buy tickets to the last performance of Les Miserables School Edition at the venue.

Video: Oliver Oliveros





