VIDEO: Jack O'Brien-Directed THE SOUND OF MUSIC Opens in Manila

Manila, Philippines--The North American touring production of Rodgers and Hammerstein's "The Sound of Music," directed by Tony winner Jack O'Brien ("Hairspray," "Henry IV"), has reached Manila and plays at the Samsung Performing Arts Theatre at Ayala Malls' Circuit Makati until March 26, 2023.

"We look more closely at this remarkable work to tear off the varnish of the past and reveal one of the great, fresh glories of musical theater," said O'Brien about his version of Rodgers and Hammerstein's classic, whose score won the Tonys (1959), Grammys (1961), and the Oscars (1966).

Based on the memoir "The Story of the Trapp Family Singers," written by Maria Augusta von Trapp, "The Sound of Music" is set in Austria right before World War II (1939). A postulant named Maria proves too high-spirited for a life of prayer in the abbey and is re-assigned to serve as a governess to a widowed navy captain's seven children. Maria wins the children and, eventually, the heart of their father.

Besides O'Brien's direction, this production also features Danny Mefford's choreography, Andy Einhorn's musical supervision, Matt Lenz's original tour restaging, James Gray's original choreography restaging, Douglas Schmidt's set design, Jane Greenwood's costume design, Natasha Katz's lighting design, and Shannon Slaton's sound design.

Its cast also includes Lauren Kidwell (The Mother Abbess), Cassi Mikat (Sister Berthe, Baroness Eberfeld), Cassidy Sledge (Sister Margaretta), Amanda Hootman (Sister Sophia), Trevor Martin (Captain von Trapp), Dayne Joyner (Franz), Sabina Petra (Frau Schmidt), Markki Stroem (Rolf Gruber), Karylle Tatlonghari (Elsa Schraeder), Alli Atkenson (Ursula), Joshua La Force (Max Detweiler), Sean Thompson (Herr Zeller), Patrick Cogan (Baron Elberfeld), and Cory Greenan (Admiral von Schreiber).

The children are played by Lauren O'Brien (Liesl), Daniel Karash (Friedrich), Audrey Simon Winters (Louisa), Desmond Elyseev (Kurt), Lydia de Jesus (Brigita), Olivia O'Sullivan (Marta), and Olive Ross-Kline (Gretl).

The Broadway International Group, Broadway Asia, AMA Group of Companies, in association with GMG Productions, are co-presenting the Manila leg of the show's international tour, which kicked off in Singapore, followed by a limited run in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

After Manila, the production travels to Mumbai, India.

"The Sound of Music" is accompanied by a 17-piece orchestra conducted by T.C. Kincer

BWW Video: Oliver Oliveros