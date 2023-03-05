Tanghalang Ateneo to Present TARTUFFE O ANG MANLOLOKO This Month

Tanghalang Ateneo, the longest-running theater company of the Loyola Schools of Ateneo de Manila, will be showcasing in its 44rd Theater Season, Reformatio | Pagbabagong-hugis, a full-length adaptation of the classic theatrical comedy Tartuffe o Ang Manloloko as translated by National Artist Rolando S. Tinio, and directed by seasoned director Ron Capinding.

Tartuffe follows the story of the pious fraud Tartuffe's growing influence over socially-conscious Orgon and his mother Madame Pernelle which leads Orgon's family to make the pair discover his hypocrisy and pretentious divine authority. However, a series of events unintentionally embed Tartuffe, once a vagrant, well into the family that they risk losing everything if he gets his way. Together, Orgon's family tries to unravel the reality within Tartuffe and escape their family's impending disgrace and dispossession.

In line with Tanghalang Ateneo's 44th season aptly themed Reformatio | Pagbabagong-hugis, the retelling of this classic aims to underscore several issues, notably values in society instituted by people in power for their own gain in the struggle for power; when faced with deceit and hypocrisy, will the truth ever prevail?

Serving as the company's sole production for its 44th Theater Season, the cast will feature Tanghalang Ateneo alumna Gold Soon (as Madame Pernelle) and members themselves of Tanghalang Ateneo: Yeshua Celebrado and John Patrick Noynay as Tartuffe, Jurgen Excel Coyoca and Angelo Josh Cuaresma as Orgon, Nicole Alexis Amansec as Elmire, Kenneth Delfin and Noel Angelo Severa as Damis, Jazzel Ortiz and Rhessia Banigoos as Mariane, Ced Andrei Tolentino and Angelo Josh Cuaresma as Valere, Lawrence Viesca and Lars Michaelsen Salamante as Cleante, Maliana Beran as Dorine, Alexine Patrice Ramos, Erin Anthonie Ty, and Angelica Denise Dabon as Flipote, and Richard Cruz II as Monsieur Loyal

The production's Artistic Team is composed of the following individuals: Ron Capinding for Direction, Tata Tuviera for Production Design, D Cortezano and Rafa Sumilong for Lighting Design, Carlos Hombrebueno for Sound Design, Rio Reyes for Graphic Design, Katrina Bianca Andres for Assisting Graphic Design, and Pat Ong for Photography.

Rounding up the crew of the production are Tanghalang Ateneo members functioning as Production Heads: Pau Matabang for Production Management, Monty Uy for Stage Management, Francisco Miguel Yabut for Technical Direction, Julia Macuja for Set, Kate Biscocho and Dorothy Tiu for Props, Trixie Dela Cruz for Costumes, Rafa Sumilong for Lights, Julia Vaila for Sounds, Anna Beatric José for Promotions and Publicity, Kayla Geraldoy for Documentations and Publication, Jacob Tredente Arabes for Sales, Kayla Manlapaz for Sponsorships, Deon Sih for Marketing, and Raffy Umali for House.

The show dates of Tartuffe will be on 18 to 19, 25 to 26 March, and 01 April for its 03:00 PM showtime. Meanwhile, it will also be shown on 16 to 19, 23 to 26, 29 to 31 March, and 01 April for a 07:00 PM showtime. Tickets will be sold with a souvenir program at PhP 350 for non-Atenean general viewing starting 11 February 2023. A discounted price of PhP 280 is offered for senior citizens and persons with disabilities.