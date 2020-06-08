Songs from XANDER: PULIS PANGKALAWAKAN to Stream on Facebook, 20 Jun 2020

Manila, Philippines - Juan Ekis and Duende Theatre will stream songs from the space adventure musical, Xander: Pulis Pangkalawakan, with lyrics by Palanca award-winning writer Christian Vallez (also known as X or Juan Ekis, his pen name) and music by Ian Amane. The live-streamed event is set 20 June 2020, at 8 p.m., via Juan Ekis Facebook Page or Duende Theatre Facebook Page.

Xander is a musical parody based on the Japanese tokusatsu series Space Sheriff Shaider. First written by Juan Ekis and Amane in 2014, Xander tells the story of the return of the dreaded Fuschia empire, during the time Space Sheriff Alexis plans to retire and settle down with his partner, Annie.

The virtual "watch party" features former cast members' performances, shot in the safety of their own homes. Featuring select songs from the musical such as "Xander, Oh Yeah," "Friendzone," "Tsugi-Tsugi," "Kaya ko ba Maging Bayani?," and "Pag-ibig ko'y Bulalakaw," among others, the creative team will also give commentary in between the song numbers.

Xander was first staged in 2015 at the University of Asia and the Pacific, under Dulaang ROC, and had a subsequent production in 2016 after undergoing a few rewrites. It was most recently staged in 2019 by Tanghalang Lykeon at the Lyceum of the Philippines, Cavite.

This will be the first time songs from the musical will be made available for virtual listening, which is part of a series of online writing workshops that Juan Ekis has been holding weekly.

