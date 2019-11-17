See The First Photos of MONSTERS THE MUSICAL in Cebu! Show Closes Today, 17 Nov.

Trixie Alturas plays Elle; Marlon Tansengco, Dex,

in Monsters The Musical.

The original Filipino musical, which features the songs by Cattski (Cattski Espina), a Cebuana singer-songwriter and record producer, will play its last two performances today, 17 November 2019, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m., at SM Seaside Cebu Centerstage.

Cebu, Philippines - Monsters The Musical made its world premiere yesterday at SM Seaside Cebu Centerstage garnering a generally positive response from the audience. In this photo article, photographer Kurt Diores Fick shares his photos of the production.

Monsters The Musical is a coming-of-age love story of two longtime friends, Bea and Elle. The musical explores the intricacies of a relationship that spans years: beginning in childhood, developing in adolescence, and peaking in their family and professional lives.

Bea and Elle discover themselves through each other, and battle with their internal demons, also with the help of each other.

The all-Cebuano cast includes Alyza Kamille Miole (Bea), Jacky Chang (Bea), Shaun Pilapil (Elle), Trixie Alturas (Elle), Les Paul Pineda (Dex), Andrew Diamante (Jake), Marlon Tansengco (Dex), Von Saw (Jake), Joel Gallur (Ensemble), Ivy Gallur (Ensemble), Jaggy Gomez (Ensemble, also the show's choreographer), and Yon Maningo (Ensemble).

The children in the cast are Rohanne Garcia and Oriel Aguirre.

Rounding out its creative team are Michael Sanchez (set design), George Villamor and Aiko Alboroto (hair and makeup design), Kevin Miranda and Dexter Alazas (costume design), Lee Anthony Pada (lighting design), Erwin Batucan (sound design), and Justin Alfafara (technical direction).

Monsters The Musical is written and directed by Jude Gitamondoc and executive-produced by Margo Frasco via MDF Productions.

The show is rated P-13 for strong language, adult content, and mild depiction of sex and violence.

Buy last-minute tickets at the venue!

Watch Director Jude Gitamondoc and Executive Producer Margo Frasco talk about the show.

Go inside the rehearsal room at Monsters The Musical.

Photos: Kurt Diores Fick

(Center) Jacky Chang with the Company

Trixie Alturas, Marlon Tansengco with the Company

Trixie Alturas, Jacky Chang with the Company

Jacky Chang, Trixie Alturas with the Company

Jacky Chang, Trixie Alturas, Marlon Tansengco

Marlon Tansengco, Trixie Alturas, Jacky Chang, Von Saw

Jacky Chang

Jacky Chang

Jacky Chang, Trixie Alturas

Jacky Chang with the Company

Jacky Chang, Von Saw with the Company





