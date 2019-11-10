Photo Exclusive: Sneak Peek at the Rehearsal for Cebu-Made Musical MONSTERS; Show Runs 16-17 Nov.

Alyza Kamille Miole plays Bea; Von Saw, Jake

in Monsters The Musical.

The original Filipino musical, which features the songs by Cattski (Cattski Espina), a Cebuana singer-songwriter and record producer, will play for one weekend only, 16-17 November 2019, at SM Seaside Cebu Centerstage.

Cebu, Philippines - Rehearsals are underway for Monsters The Musical at The Core rehearsal space by MDF Productions, whose owner, Margo Frasco, is also producing the musical.

Two-time Awit Award winner Jude Gitamondoc directs the production - his directorial debut; he also writes the book and on top of the show's musical direction.

Monsters The Musical is a coming-of-age love story of two longtime friends, Bea and Elle. The musical explores the intricacies of a relationship that spans years: beginning in childhood, developing in adolescence, and peaking in their family and professional lives.

Bea, played by Alyza Kamille Miole (in the photos), and Elle, played by Shaun Pilapil (in the photos), discover themselves through each other, and battle with their internal demons, also with the help of each other.

BroadwayWorld just traveled to Cebu City to catch up with the show's creative team as well as see the cast in action at the rehearsal room.

Its cast includes Alyza Kamille Miole (Bea), Jacky Chang (Bea), Shaun Pilapil (Elle), Trixie Alturas (Elle), Les Paul Pineda (Dex), Andrew Diamante (Jake), Marlon Tansengco (Dex), Von Saw (Jake), Joel Gallur (Ensemble), Ivy Gallur (Ensemble), Jaggy Gomez (Ensemble, also the show's choreographer), and Yon Maningo (Ensemble).

The children in the cast are Rohanne Garcia and Oriel Aguirre.

Rounding out its creative team are Michael Sanchez (set design), George Villamor and Aiko Alboroto (hair and makeup design), Kevin Miranda and Dexter Alazas (costume design), Lee Anthony Pada (lighting design), Erwin Batucan (sound design), and Justin Alfafara (technical direction).

The show is rated P-13 for strong language, adult content, and mild depiction of sex and violence.

The show is rated P-13 for strong language, adult content, and mild depiction of sex and violence. It plays the SM Seaside Cebu Centerstage on 16-17 November 2019, with matinee (2 p.m.) and gala (8 p.m.) performances.

Photos: Oliver Oliveros

Shaun Pilapil, Les Paul Pineda

Shaul Pilapil, Alyza Kamille Miole

Center: Jaggy Gomez

Shaun Pilapil, Alyza Kamille Miole

Shaun Pilapil, Alyza Kamille Miole

In Rehearsal: Monsters The Musical

Alyza Kamille Miole

Shaun Pilapil

Yon Maningo, Joer Gallur, Marlon Tansengco

The Company

Alyza Kamille Miole

Von Saw

The Company

Shaun Pilapil, Les Paul Pineda

In Rehearsal: Monsters The Musical

Les Paul Pineda

Alyza Kamille Miole, Shaun Pilapil, Les Paul Pineda

The Company

Jaggy Gomez, Trixie Alturas

Les Paul Pineda, Rohanne Garcia, Shaun Pilapil, Alyza Kamille Miole

Oriel Aguirre, Rohanne Garcia

Alyza Kamille Miole

The cast with Jude Gitamondoc and Margo Frasco

Shaun Pilapil

Von Saw, Alza Kamille Miole

Oriel Aguirre

Les Paul Pineda

Alyza Kamille Miole, Von Saw

Alyza Kamille Miole, Von Saw

Von Saw

Shaun Pilapil, Alyza Kamille Miole





