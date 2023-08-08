Photos: First Look at TICK, TICK…BOOM! Starring Khalil Ramos and Jef Flores

‘tick, tick…BOOM!’ runs on the weekends of August at the Carlos P. Romulo Auditorium, RCBC Plaza, Makati.
POPULAR
Manila, Philippines--9 Works Theatrical’s restaging of Jonathan Larson’s semi-autobiographical musical “tick, tick…BOOM! has officially opened, and BroadwayWorld has the first dibs on these official production photos taken by Reine Bantang.
“tick, tick…BOOM!” follows Jon (Khalil Ramos, Jef Flores), an aspiring Broadway musical theater composer still waiting for his first big break at 30. Jon’s girlfriend, Susan (Tanya Manalang, Kayla Rivera), wants to settle and move out of the big city. Jon’s best friend, Michael (Reb Atadero, Vien King), enjoys a flourishing career in marketing-advertising. While Jon still juggles waiting tables at the Moondance Diner in SoHo and the early production of his original musical “Superbia,” which remains unproduced in real life.
Some of the more popular show tunes from “tick, tick…BOOM!” are “30/90,” “No More,” “Come to Your Senses,” “Louder than Words,” and “Sunday.”
“tick, tick…BOOM!” is directed by Robbie Guevara, who also spearheaded 9 Works Theatrical’s production of the musical in 2016.
The musical features book, music, and lyrics by Larson; additional script by David Auburn; vocal arrangements and orchestrations by Stephen Oremus; scenography by Mio Infante; lighting design by Shakira Villa Symes; sound design by Bam Tiongson; hair and makeup by Myrene Santos; choreography by JM Cabling; and musical direction by Daniel Bartolome.
9 Works Theatrical’s Santi Santamaria is the executive producer.
“tick, tick…BOOM!” was originally produced on Off-Broadway by Victoria Leacock, Robyn Goodman, Dede Harris, Lorie Cowen Levy, and Beth Smith.
Photos: Reine Bantang
Khalil Ramos
Kayla Rivera, Khalil Ramos
Vien King, Khalil Ramos, Kayla Rivera
Vien King, Khalil Ramos
Khalil Ramos, Vien King
Vien King, Khalil Ramos
Vien King, Khalil Ramos, Kayla Rivera
Khalil Ramos
Khalil Ramos, Vien King, Kayla Rivera
Khalil Ramos, Kayla Rivera
Vien King
Videos
|Hamilton
The Theatre At Solaire (9/17-11/26)
|Bruno Major Live in Manila
Samsung Performing Arts Theater (8/15-8/15)
|Boses at Aral Concert
Music Museum (10/28-10/28)
|SHORTS & BRIEFS 9
Draper Startup House (8/06-8/27)
|tick, tick...BOOM!
Carlos P. Romulo Auditorium (8/05-8/27)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You