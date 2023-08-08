Photos: First Look at TICK, TICK…BOOM! Starring Khalil Ramos and Jef Flores

‘tick, tick…BOOM!’ runs on the weekends of August at the Carlos P. Romulo Auditorium, RCBC Plaza, Makati.

By: Aug. 08, 2023

Manila, Philippines--9 Works Theatrical’s restaging of Jonathan Larson’s semi-autobiographical musical “tick, tick…BOOM! has officially opened, and BroadwayWorld has the first dibs on these official production photos taken by Reine Bantang.

“tick, tick…BOOM!” follows Jon (Khalil Ramos, Jef Flores), an aspiring Broadway musical theater composer still waiting for his first big break at 30. Jon’s girlfriend, Susan (Tanya Manalang, Kayla Rivera), wants to settle and move out of the big city. Jon’s best friend, Michael (Reb Atadero, Vien King), enjoys a flourishing career in marketing-advertising.  While Jon still juggles waiting tables at the Moondance Diner in SoHo and the early production of his original musical “Superbia,” which remains unproduced in real life.

Some of the more popular show tunes from “tick, tick…BOOM!” are “30/90,” “No More,” “Come to Your Senses,” “Louder than Words,” and “Sunday.”

“tick, tick…BOOM!” is directed by Robbie Guevara, who also spearheaded 9 Works Theatrical’s production of the musical in 2016.

The musical features book, music, and lyrics by Larson; additional script by David Auburn; vocal arrangements and orchestrations by Stephen Oremus; scenography by Mio Infante; lighting design by Shakira Villa Symes; sound design by Bam Tiongson; hair and makeup by Myrene Santos; choreography by JM Cabling; and musical direction by Daniel Bartolome.

9 Works Theatrical’s Santi Santamaria is the executive producer.

“tick, tick…BOOM!” was originally produced on Off-Broadway by Victoria Leacock, Robyn Goodman, Dede Harris, Lorie Cowen Levy, and Beth Smith.

Photos: Reine Bantang

Photos: First Look at TICK, TICK…BOOM! Starring Khalil Ramos and Jef Flores Khalil Ramos

Photos: First Look at TICK, TICK…BOOM! Starring Khalil Ramos and Jef Flores Kayla Rivera, Khalil Ramos

Photos: First Look at TICK, TICK…BOOM! Starring Khalil Ramos and Jef Flores Vien King, Khalil Ramos, Kayla Rivera

Photos: First Look at TICK, TICK…BOOM! Starring Khalil Ramos and Jef Flores Vien King, Khalil Ramos

Photos: First Look at TICK, TICK…BOOM! Starring Khalil Ramos and Jef Flores Khalil Ramos, Vien King

Photos: First Look at TICK, TICK…BOOM! Starring Khalil Ramos and Jef Flores Vien King, Khalil Ramos

Photos: First Look at TICK, TICK…BOOM! Starring Khalil Ramos and Jef Flores Vien King, Khalil Ramos, Kayla Rivera

Photos: First Look at TICK, TICK…BOOM! Starring Khalil Ramos and Jef Flores Khalil Ramos

Photos: First Look at TICK, TICK…BOOM! Starring Khalil Ramos and Jef Flores Khalil Ramos, Vien King, Kayla Rivera

Photos: First Look at TICK, TICK…BOOM! Starring Khalil Ramos and Jef Flores Kayla Rivera

Photos: First Look at TICK, TICK…BOOM! Starring Khalil Ramos and Jef Flores Jef Flores, Reb Atadero

Photos: First Look at TICK, TICK…BOOM! Starring Khalil Ramos and Jef Flores Reb Atadero

Photos: First Look at TICK, TICK…BOOM! Starring Khalil Ramos and Jef Flores Jef Flores, Tanya Manalang

Photos: First Look at TICK, TICK…BOOM! Starring Khalil Ramos and Jef Flores Khalil Ramos, Kayla Rivera

Photos: First Look at TICK, TICK…BOOM! Starring Khalil Ramos and Jef Flores Vien King

Photos: First Look at TICK, TICK…BOOM! Starring Khalil Ramos and Jef Flores Tanya Manalang

Photos: First Look at TICK, TICK…BOOM! Starring Khalil Ramos and Jef Flores Jef Flores

Photos: First Look at TICK, TICK…BOOM! Starring Khalil Ramos and Jef Flores Tanya Manalang, Jef Flores




