PHOTOS: Ely Buendia Returns to A NIGHT AT THE THEATER; View Previous Concert Photos!

Article Pixel Feb. 3, 2020  
Ely Buendia

"This was a leap into the unknown" - Ely Buendia

Manila, Philippines - One of the most respected rock icons in the country, Ely Buendia gets ready for a repeat performance of Ely Buendia: A Night at the Theater concert, featuring scenes based on the Resorts World Manila's original Filipino musical Ang Huling El Bimbo, on 20 February 2020, at Newport Performing Arts Theater.

Buendia played to a packed audience when the special concert, which fuses the best elements of musical theater and rock concert experiences, premiered last December 2019, also at the same venue.

Theater veteran Jamie Wilson returns to direct the show, along with musical director Myke Salomon, for the additional musical arrangements, and playwright Dingdong Novenario. Buendia will be accompanied by his bandmates Nitoy Adriano, Audry Dionisio, Pat Sarabia, Carissa Ramos, and Joseph Cabanero.

Performers include Gian Magdangal, Chino Veguillas, Jon Santos, Carla Guevara-Laforteza, Reb Atadero, Victor Robinson, Lance Reblando, Tanya Manalang, Sheila Francisco, Stephen Vinas, Raymund Concepcion, Jasper Jimenez, Kiara Dario, Jim Ferrer, and Red Nuestro.

"This was a leap into the unknown," Buendia says about this out-of-the-ordinary concert.

View photos from Ely Buendia: A Night at the Theater below.

Photos: Resorts World Manila, Pepay Samson

