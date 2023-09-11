Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Philippines Awards

Submit your nominations before October 31st, 2023!

By: Sep. 11, 2023

POPULAR

Video: First Look at the International Tour of HAMILTON in Rehearsal Photo 1 Video: First Look at the International Tour of HAMILTON in Rehearsal
Enter the HAMILTON Digital Ticket Lottery Starting Sept. 11. Photo 2 Enter the HAMILTON Digital Ticket Lottery Starting Sept. 11.
Exclusive: Rachelle Ann Go 'Tells Eliza's Story' Photo 3 Exclusive: Rachelle Ann Go 'Tells Eliza's Story'
Exclusive: Khalil Ramos Embraces 'Jon' Photo 4 Exclusive: Khalil Ramos Embraces 'Jon'

BWW Regional Awards

Nominations are now open for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Philippines Awards. 

The 2023 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. Our editors have set the categories and now YOU get to nominate and vote for your favorites! Nominations are reader-submitted and will be open through October 31.

After the nomination period ends, BroadwayWorld's editors will proof the list for eligibility and errors, then voting will begin in early November and run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!

This year's awards are bigger than ever, with a record number of cities participating across the US, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Australia. 

BWW Awards Nominations



RELATED STORIES

1
Video: RAMA, HARIs Ronelson Yadao Talks the Significance of Restaging Dance Classics Photo
Video: RAMA, HARI's Ronelson Yadao Talks the Significance of Restaging Dance Classics

Ronelson Yadao, Alice Reyes Dance Philippines’ artistic director, who also plays Rama, meets us on stage and discusses the progress of their revival production of the rock opera ballet 'Rama, Hari' a few days before its opening.

2
TWENTY QUESTIONS Gets Another Round of Performances (And Wine)! Photo
TWENTY QUESTIONS Gets Another Round of Performances (And Wine)!

After a sold-out run just four months ago, 'Twenty Questions,' Juan Ekis’ Palanca-winning one-act play, returns to the Mirror Studio Theatre in Poblacion, Makati, on the weekends from Nov. 10 to 19.

3
Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Philippines Awards Photo
Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Philippines Awards

Nominations are now open for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Philippines Awards. The 2023 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023.

4
DLSU HTG Forges a Dream Team to Retell 1971 Sarsuwela HALIMAW Photo
DLSU HTG Forges a Dream Team to Retell 1971 Sarsuwela HALIMAW

Harlequin Theatre Guild, De La Salle University Manila’s premier theater organization, will retell Dr. Isagani Cruz’s 1971 sarsuwela 'Halimaw' (Ang Musikal ng Sinisintang Pilipinas), featuring a more contemporary pop-rap musical score.

From This Author - BWW Awards

& JULIET, PRIMA FACIE & More Lead The 20th Annual Theater Fans' Choice Awards Winners& JULIET, PRIMA FACIE & More Lead The 20th Annual Theater Fans' Choice Awards Winners
Last Chance To Vote For The 20th Annual Theater Fans' Choice Awards; SWEENEY TODD Leads Best Revival of a Musical!Last Chance To Vote For The 20th Annual Theater Fans' Choice Awards; SWEENEY TODD Leads Best Revival of a Musical!
Just Two Weeks Left To Vote For The 20th Annual Theater Fans' Choice Awards; & JULIET Leads Best Musical!Just Two Weeks Left To Vote For The 20th Annual Theater Fans' Choice Awards; & JULIET Leads Best Musical!
Voting Opens for the 20th Annual NYC Theater Fans' Choice AwardsVoting Opens for the 20th Annual NYC Theater Fans' Choice Awards

Videos

CMU's Robert Ramirez Speaks to the Importance of Arts Education Video
CMU's Robert Ramirez Speaks to the Importance of Arts Education
Watch Bobby Lopez Answer THE BOOK OF MORMON's 19 Questions Video
Watch Bobby Lopez Answer THE BOOK OF MORMON's 19 Questions
First Look at the International Tour of HAMILTON in Rehearsal Video
First Look at the International Tour of HAMILTON in Rehearsal
View all Videos

Philippines SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Hamilton
The Theatre At Solaire (9/17-11/26)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# HALIMAW
Teresa Yuchengco Auditorium (10/04-10/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Boses at Aral Concert
Music Museum (10/28-10/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Twenty Questions
Mirror Studio Theatre (11/10-11/19)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Rama, Hari
Samsung Performing Arts Theater (9/22-9/23)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You