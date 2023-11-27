Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Philippines Awards; THE RECONCILIATION DINNER Leads Best Play!

Happy Holidays! The latest standings have been announced as of Monday, November 27th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Philippines Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2023.

Winners will be announced in January!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2023 BroadwayWorld Philippines Standings - 11/27/23

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Gio Gahol - WALANG ARAY - PETA 69%

Franco Ramos - ZSAZSA ZATURNNAH THE MUSICAL... 'YUN LANG! - Ateneo Blue Repertory 12%

Stephen Viñas - SNOW WHITE AND THE PRINCE - Repertory Philippines 7%

JM CAMBLING - TICK, TICK... BOOM! - 9 Works Theatrical 4%

Raflesia Bravo - BABA I LAN - CCP Koryolab 4%

JM Cabling - NEKROPOLIS - Tanghalang Pilipino 2%

Deana Aquino - BREAKUPS & BREAKDOWNS - Upstart Productions 1%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

JayLo Conanan - WALANG ARAY - PETA 67%

Raven Ong - SNOW WHITE AND THE PRINCE - Repertory Philippines 11%

Carlos Siongco - BREAKUPS & BREAKDOWNS - Upstart Productions 6%

Cheese Mendez - TWENTY QUESTIONS - Theatre Titas 6%

MIO INFANTE - TICK, TICK... BOOM! - 9 Works Theatrical 5%

Tata Tuviera - NEKROPOLIS - Tanghalang Pilipino 3%

Daniel Gregorio - ANG PAG-UUSIG - Tanghalang Pilipino' 2%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Ian Segarra - WALANG ARAY - PETA 68%

Missy Maramara - ZSAZSA ZATURNNAH THE MUSICAL... 'YUN LANG! - Ateneo Blue Repertory 11%

Topper Fabregas - THE LAST FIVE YEARS - Barefoot Theatre Collaborative 8%

ROBBIE GUEVARA - TICK, TICK... BOOM! - 9 Works Theatrical 5%

Joy Virata - SNOW WHITE AND THE PRINCE - Repertory Philippines 4%

Joel Trinidad, Nicky Triviño - BREAKUPS & BREAKDOWNS - Upstart Productions 1%

Nick Winston - WE WILL ROCK YOU - GMG Productions 1%

Penelop Ong - DADDY LONG LEGS - Vaudeville Theatre Company 1%



Best Direction Of A Play

Cheese Mendez - TWENTY QUESTIONS - Theatre Titas 19%

Dexter Santos - THE RECONCILIATION DINNER - Dulaang UP 19%

BANAUE MICLAT - NAWAWALANG GABI, NINAKAW NA ARAW - UP Theater Arts 10%

Jenny Jamora - BAWAT BONGGANG BAGAY - The Sandbox Collective 10%

Pat Valera - UNICA HIJAS - Barefoot Theatre Collaborative 10%

Allan Nazareno, Vincent Paul Diez Gaton - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - 2TinCans Philippines Inc. 9%

Mark Daniel Dalacat - REGINE THE FAIRY GAYMOTHER - The Virgin Labfest 9%

Dennis Marasigan - ANG PAG-UUSIG - Tanghalang Pilipino 7%

Nazer Salcedo - ANG AWIT NG DALAGANG MARMOL - The Virgin Labfest 4%

Charles Yee - NEKROPOLIS - Tanghalang Pilipino 3%



Best Ensemble

HAMILTON - Michael Cassel Group 41%

RAMA HARI - Alice Reyes Dance Philippines 22%

ANG HULING EL BIMBO - NWR Musicals 12%

ZSAZSA ZATURNNAH THE MUSICAL... 'YUN LANG! - Ateneo Blue Repertory 7%

MULA SA BUWAN - Barefoot Theatre Collaborative 5%

STEEL MAGNOLIAS - 2TinCans Philippines Inc. 3%

SNOW WHITE AND THE PRINCE - Repertory Philippines 2%

ANG PAG-UUSIG - Tanghalang Pilipino 2%

TICK, TICK... BOOM! - 9 Works Theatrical 2%

REGINE THE FAIRY GAYMOTHER - The Virgin Labfest 1%

BREAKUPS & BREAKDOWNS - Upstart Productions 1%

#BTCPRIDEPLAYS2023: LARO - Barefoot Theatre Collaborative 1%

NEKROPOLIS - Tanghalang Pilipino 1%

WE WILL ROCK YOU - GMG Productions 0%

ROOM 209 - The Virgin Labfest 0%

MINSAN SA SAMONTE PARK “ISANG MUSIKAL” - Teatro Caviteño 0%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

David Esguera - WALANG ARAY - PETA 74%

John Batalla - SNOW WHITE AND THE PRINCE - Repertory Philippines 8%

SHAKIRA VILLA SYMES - TICK, TICK... BOOM! - 9 Works Theatrical 7%

D CORTEZANO - NEKROPOLIS - Tanghalang Pilipino 5%

Dennis Marasigan - ANG PAG-UUSIG - Tanghalang Pilipino 4%

Miyo Sta. Maria - BREAKUPS & BREAKDOWNS - Upstart Productions 3%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Vince Lim - WALANG ARAY - PETA 77%

Rony Fortich - THE LAST FIVE YEARS - Barefoot Theatre Collaborative 13%

DANIEL BARTOLOME - TICK, TICK... BOOM! - 9 Works Theatrical 7%

Rony Fortich - BREAKUPS & BREAKDOWNS - Upstart Productions 3%



Best Musical

HAMILTON - Michael Cassel Group 48%

CAROUSEL - Repertory Philippines 31%

THE LAST FIVE YEARS - Barefoot Theatre Collaborative 8%

SNOW WHITE AND THE PRINCE - Repertory Philippines 5%

TICK, TICK... BOOM! - 9 Works Theatrical 5%

BREAKUPS & BREAKDOWNS - Upstart Productions 2%

WE WILL ROCK YOU - GMG Productions 1%

DADDY LONG LEGS - Vaudeville Theatre Company 1%



Best New Play Or Musical

WALANG ARAY - PETA 78%

THE RECONCILIATION DINNER - Dulaang UP 8%

BAWAT BONGGANG BAGAY - The Sandbox Collective 3%

NEKROPOLIS - Tanghalang Pilipino 3%

REGINE THE FAIRY GAYMOTHER - The Virgin Labfest 3%

ANG AWIT NG DALAGANG MARMOL - The Virgin Labfest 2%

ROOM 209 - The Virgin Labfest 1%

MINSAN SA SAMONTE PARK “ISANG MUSIKAL” - Teatro Caviteño 1%



Best Performer In A Musical

Alexa Ilacad - WALANG ARAY - PETA 27%

Karylle Tatlonghari - CAROUSEL - Repertory Philippines 23%

Rachelle Ann Go - HAMILTON - Michael Cassel Group 21%

KD Estrada - WALANG ARAY - PETA 14%

Kim Molina - ZSAZSA ZATURNNAH THE MUSICAL... 'YUN LANG! - Ateneo Blue Repertory 2%

Gab Pangilinan - ANG HULING EL BIMBO - NWR Musicals 2%

Gab Pangilinan - THE LAST FIVE YEARS - BArefoot Theatre Collaborative 2%

Karylle Tatlong Hari - RAMA HARI - Alice Reyes Dance Philippines 2%

MARYNOR MADAMESILA - WALANG ARAY - PETA 1%

Shaira Opsimar - WALANG ARAY - PETA 1%

Jillian Itaas - SNOW WHITE AND THE PRINCE - Repertory Philippines 1%

Carla Guevara Laforteza - SNOW WHITE AND THE PRINCE - Repertory Philippines 1%

Neo Rivera - SNOW WHITE AND THE PRINCE - Onstage Theater, Greenbelt 1, Makati 1%

Khalil Ramos - TICK, TICK... BOOM! - 9 Works Theatrical 0%

Jef Flores - TICK, TICK... BOOM! - 9 Works Theatrical 0%

Kiara Dario - SNOW WHITE AND THE PRINCE - Repertory Philippines 0%

Nicky Triviño - BREAKUPS & BREAKDOWNS - Upstart Productions 0%

Nelsito Gomez - BREAKUPS & BREAKDOWNS - Upstart Productions 0%

Reb Atadero - BREAKUPS & BREAKDOWNS - Upstart Productions 0%

Tanya Manalang - BREAKUPS & BREAKDOWNS - Upstart Productions 0%

Nica Tupas - RAMA HARI - Alice Reyes Dance Philippines 0%

Vien King - RAMA HARI - Alice Reyes Dance Philippines 0%



Best Performer In A Play

Gio Gahol - #BTCPRIDEPLAYS2023: LARO - Barefoot Theatre Collaborative 13%

Adrian Lindayag - REGINE THE FAIRY GAYMOTHER - The Virgin Labfest 9%

Missy Maramara - UNCLE JANE - CAST PH 9%

Diego Aranda - TWENTY QUESTIONS - Theatre Titas 7%

JC Santos - RED - Actor's Actors Inc.'s The Necessary Theatre 6%

Stella Cañete - THE RECONCILIATION DINNER - Dulaang UP 6%

Isabelle Prado - TWENTY QUESTIONS - Theatre Titas 6%

Riki Benedicto - DOMINADOR GONZALES:NATIONAL ARTIST - The Virgin Labfest 5%

Charlene Virlouvet - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - 2TinCans Philippines Inc. 4%

Anton Diva - REGINE THE FAIRY GAYMOTHER - The Virgin Labfest 4%

Jon Santos - BAWAT BONGGANG BAGAY - The Sandbox Collective 4%

Phi Palmos - #BTCPRIDEPLAYS2023: LARO - Barefoot Theatre Collaborative 4%

JANNO CASTILLO - NAWAWALANG GABI, NINAKAW NA ARAW - UP Theater Arts 3%

LHORVIE NUEVO-TADIOAN - ANG PAG-UUSIG - Tanghalang Pilipino 3%

MARCO VIAÑA - ANG PAG-UUSIG - Tanghalang Pilipino 3%

Kakki Teodoro - EVERY BRILLIANT THING - The Sandbox Collective 3%

Bart Guingona - RED - Actor's Actors Inc.'s The Necessary Theatre 2%

Reb Atadero - LUNGS - The Sandbox Collective 2%

JOHNNY MAGLINAO - NAWAWALANG GABI, NINAKAW NA ARAW - UP Theater Arts 2%

Yvette Yntig - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - 2TinCans Philippines, Inc. 2%

Liana San Diego - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - 2TinCans Philippines Inc. 1%

Adrienne Vergara - ANG AWIT NG DALAGANG MARMOL - The Virgin Labfest 1%

Jao Catarus - ROOM 209 - The Virgin Labfest 1%

Jeremy Mayores - #BTCPRIDEPLAYS2023: LARO - Barefoot Theatre Collaborative 1%

Sab Jose - LUNGS - The Sandbox Collective 1%



Best Play

THE RECONCILIATION DINNER - Dulaang UP 24%

TWENTY QUESTIONS - Theatre Titas 18%

ANG PAG-UUSIG - Tanghalang Pilipino 12%

NAWAWALANG GABI, NINAKAW NA ARAW - UP Theater Arts 11%

UNCLE JANE - CAST PH 9%

STEEL MAGNOLIAS - 2TinCans Philippines, Inc. 8%

BAWAT BONGGANG BAGAY - The Sandbox Collective 6%

#BTCPRIDEPLAYS2023: LARO - Barefoot Theatre Collaborative 5%

UNICA HIJAS - Barefoot Theatre Collaborative 4%

EVERY BRILLIANT THING - The Sandbox Collective 4%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Julio Garcia - WALANG ARAY - PETA 65%

Kayla Teodoro - SNOW WHITE AND THE PRINCE - Repertory Philippines 9%

MIO INFANTE - TICK, TICK... BOOM! - 9 Works Theatrical 8%

Cheese Mendez - TWENTY QUESTIONS - Theatre Titas 7%

TATA TUVIERA - NEKROPOLIS - Tanghalang Pilipino 5%

Mark Daniel Dalacat - RED - Actor's Actors Inc.'s The Necessary Theatre 3%

OHM DAVID - ANG PAG-UUSIG - Tanghalang Pilipino 3%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Happy Constantino - WALANG ARAY - PETA 75%

BAM TIONGSON - TICK, TICK... BOOM! - 9 Works Theatrical 9%

Jose Buencamino - RED - Actor's Actors Inc.'s The Necessary Theatre 5%

ARVY DIMACULANGAN - NEKROPOLIS - Tanghalang Pilipino 4%

TJ RAMOS - ANG PAG-UUSIG - Tanghalang Pilipino 4%

Sam Findel-Hawkins - BREAKUPS & BREAKDOWNS - Upstart Productions 3%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

GERARD DY - WALANG ARAY - PETA 21%

Johnnie Moran - WALANG ARAY - PETA 12%

Bene Manaois - WALANG ARAY - PETA 11%

Lorenz Martinez - CAROUSEL - Repertory Philippines 8%

Kiki Baento - WALANG ARAY - PETA 7%

Carlon Matobato - WALANG ARAY - PETA 7%

Neomi Gonzales - WALANG ARAY - PETA 4%

Bullet Dumas - ANG HULING EL BIMBO - NWR Musicals 3%

Jillian Ita-as - MULA SA BUWAN - Barefoot Theatre Collaborative 3%

REB ATADERO - TICK, TICK... BOOM! - 9 Works Theatrical 3%

Diego Aranda - SNOW WHITE AND THE PRINCE - Repertory Philippines 3%

Sol Eugenio - THE PATH TO AVALON: KING ARTHUR THE MUSICAL - Alba Music Production 2%

Paw Castillo - ANG HULING EL BIMBO - NWR Musicals 2%

Jarred Jaicten - WALANG ARAY - PETA 2%

KAYLA RIVERA - TICK, TICK... BOOM! - 9 Works Theatrical 2%

TANYA MANALANG - TICK, TICK... BOOM! - 9 Works Theatrical 2%

Jamie Wilson - ANG HULING EL BIMBO - NWR Musicals 2%

Carla Guevara Laforteza - IBARRA - Tanghalang Una Obra 2%

Pinky Marquez - SNOW WHITE AND THE PRINCE - Repertory Philippines 1%

Jon Abella - MULA SA BUWAN - Barefoot Theatre Collaborative 1%

Cara Barredo - SNOW WHITE AND THE PRINCE - Repertory Philippines 1%

VIEN KING - TICK, TICK... BOOM! - 9 Works Theatrical 1%

Sebastian Katigbak - SNOW WHITE AND THE PRINCE - Repertory Philippines 1%

Ring Antonio - SNOW WHITE AND THE PRINCE - Repertory Philippines 0%

Richard Gau - WE WILL ROCK YOU - GMG Productions 0%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Phi Palmos - THE RECONCILIATION DINNER - Dulaang UP 33%

Topper Fabregas - UNCLE JANE - CAST PH 20%

Tex Ordoñez De Leon - REGINE THE FAIRY GAYMOTHER - The Virgin Labfest 8%

TONI GO-YADAO - ANG PAG-UUSIG - Tanghalang Pilipino 7%

Justine Narciso - UNCLE JANE - CAST PH 6%

Kat Castillo - ANG AWIT NG DALAGANG MARMOL - The Virgin Labfest 5%

Gino Ramirez - ROOM 209 - The Virgin Labfest 4%

JONATHAN TADIOAN - ANG PAG-UUSIG - Tanghalang Pilipino 3%

MARCO VIAÑA - NEKROPOLIS - Tanghalang Pilipino 3%

LHORVIE NUEVO - NEKROPOLIS - Tanghalang Pilipino 3%

HEART PUYONG - NEKROPOLIS - Tanghalang Pilipino 3%

SARAH MONAY - NEKROPOLIS - Tanghalang Pilipino 3%

ARJHAY BABON - NEKROPOLIS - Tanghalang Pilipino 1%

MARK LORENZ - NEKROPOLIS - Tanghalang Pilipino 1%

