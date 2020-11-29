Komunidad X Launches Virtual Resource Center for Contemporary Performances

"When art is a powerful moment to gather, how do we gather in these times?" - Komunidad X

Diverse collaborative works between the Philippines and Japan streaming now through December 19, 2020, via kXchange.org.

Manila, Philippines - Komunidad X (KX), the anti-disciplinary collective arm of Sipat Lawin Inc. (SLI), has recently launched a virtual resource center for contemporary performance in the Philippines. The website kXchange.org aims to collate the vibrant and dynamic synergy of recent performances developed in the Philippines, all across Asia, and the world. This launch marks the Philippines as a "hotspot" for contemporary performance-making through local and international artist-collaborations, cultural exchanges, and independent productions.

kXchange.org serves as an online platform for interviews, panel discussions, and a premiere site supporting contemporary artists in their works and publications. The first of this online content is co-organized with The Japan Foundation, Manila, the "UTSUROI Live Archives," showcasing performances and intercultural exchanges between the Philippines and Japan happening now through December 19, 2020.

kXchange.org, through the "UTSUROI Live Archives," features the works and interviews of contemporary Filipino and Japanese artists, such as Eisa Jocson, FUJIWARA Chikara, ISHIGAMI Natsuki, TAKEDA Riki, Guelan Luarca, Tuxqs Rutaquio, Issa Manalo Lopez, Chesca Casauay, Andrei Pamintuan, and SLI, among others. Directors of Japan-led artist meetings and network exchanges MARUOKA Hiromi (Performing Arts Meeting in Yokohama) and TADA Junnosuke (Asian Performing Arts Farm 2020) talk about the relationship between Japanese and Philippine artists and the future of cultural exchange programs.

"kXchange.org regenerates the wisdom of the past, hosts the musings and action points of the present, and consults for our integrative design of the future, serving as a committed and dedicated space for artist gatherings and exchanges. In times when gatherings have become challenging, kXchange.org opens online portals for everyone to gather in ways safe," KX says.

The digital platform runs its pilot programming in the next three years.

KX is primarily based in Manila, aiming to cultivate a social ecology of performance development platforms with different communities across the Philippines and abroad.

