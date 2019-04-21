FEU Bamboo Band Pays Tribute to Broadway, May 4

Manila, Philippines--To celebrate the 91st anniversary of the Far Eastern University (FEU), FEU President's Committee on Culture presents the FEU Bamboo Band in a free concert titled "A Toast to Broadway" at the FEU Auditorium on May 4, 2019, at 6 p.m.

With permission from The Filipino Society of Composers, Authors, and Publishers Inc. (FILSCAP), "A Toast to Broadway" features music from "The Phantom of the Opera," "Mamma Mia!," "Wicked," and "Les Miserables" on bamboo instruments.

The FEU Bamboo Band is composed of students from the different organizations of the university, under the artistic direction of Norberto Cads, who is celebrating his 10th year with FEU. Cads has extensive knowledge of bamboo music and has participated in numerous international expositions and festivals together with the Banda Kawayan Pilipinas. He trains the members of the FEU Bamboo Band in various genres of music.

Special guests are Raymond Gorospe and Banaue Miclat Janssen. Gorospe is a host, commercial model, and a multi-medalist at the 2015 World Championships of Performing Arts (WCOPA). Miclat Janssen, on the other hand, is a professional performer who has won two Aliw Awards and a Best Actress citation at New York University's (NYU) First Run Film Festival. She's also a professor at the University of the Philippines' Department of Speech Communication and Theater Arts and the current artistic director of Dulaang Unibersidad ng Pilipinas (DUP) and UP Playwrights' Theatre (UPPT).

Get your free ticket from Ticket2Me.net.

For more information, follow the FEU President's Committee on Culture Facebook Page.

Photo: FEU President's Committee on Culture





