DEDMA Explores Power Dynamics, Unmasked Identities

Manila, Philippines--Theatre Titas returns to producing intimate theater via an original twin bill, “Dedma,” written by its co-founder Chelsie Galvez-Carino. The production, featuring two one-act plays, “Let’s Do Lunch” and “The Foxtrot,” runs at the Mirror Studio Theatre 2 from March 28 to April 13, 2025.

“Dedma” examines relationships and the hush-hush tales circling Manila’s elite—their differing choices, public personas, and closed-door realities.

In particular, “Let’s Do Lunch,” directed by PETA’s Maribel Legarda, explores the shifting power dynamics between friends Val (Naths Everett) and Issa (Issa Litton). It dives deeper into social status and personal circumstances that drastically impact any interpersonal relationships--no matter how long you’ve known each other and how seemingly pleasant you started a conversation.

“The Foxtrot,” directed by director-choreographer Paul Alexander Morales, discerns the taut relationship between dance instructor, Diego (JC Santos), and a wealthy matron, Anna (Jackie Lou Blanco), whose final dance rehearsal could be at odds due to their social backgrounds and nuanced relations.

Notably, “The Foxtrot” was an instant favorite at the Cultural Center of the Philippines’ Virgin Labfest 2024. Its world premiere starred Santos and was also directed by Morales.

Committed to producing original Filipino stage productions, Theatre Tita’s “Dedma” is poised to offer live theater audiences a thought-provoking, immersive, and engaging experience.

“Dedma” runs on the weekends at 8 p.m., with matinee performances on Saturdays and Sundays.

