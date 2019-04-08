BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL Announces Full Cast; Tickets Now On Sale!

Manila, Philippines-- Atlantis Theatrical Entertainment Group, which recently opened its 20th-anniversary season with a critically-acclaimed run of ANGELS IN AMERICA: MILLENNIUM APPROACHES, has announced the full cast of its next production, the Tony, Grammy, and Olivier Award-winning musical BEAUTIFUL: THE Carole King MUSICAL, which continues to run on Broadway and on US National Tour.

Joining the previously announced cast Kayla Rivera and Nick Varricchio, who will be playing Carole King and Gerry Goffin, respectively, are some of the country's most-acclaimed and upcoming theater stars. Mikkie Bradshaw-Volante, last seen on the Atlantis stage as Lauren in KINKY BOOTS, will play Cynthia Weil, Carole's friend and rival. George Schulze, last seen as Earl in WAITRESS, will play Barry Mann. Gab Pangilinan, currently starring in ANG HULING EL BIMBO, will play the lead singer of The Shirelles and Marilyn Wald. Jill Peña, who last appeared in SIDE SHOW, will play one of the Shirelles and Janelle Woods. Teetin Villanueva, who previously appeared in WAITRESS, will play Little Eva and one of the Shirelles. Maronne Cruz, fresh from her critically-acclaimed performance as Dawn in WAITRESS, will be play Betty, Carole's childhood best friend.

Among the actors who will be playing The Drifters are Tim Pavino, who recently played the title role in MIONG; Arman Ferrer, who last appeared in SIDE SHOW; Jep Go, who recently appeared in ETO NA! MUSIKAL nAPO!; and Markus Mann, last seen as Judas in GODSPELL in Florida. Nelsito Gomez, who recently concluded his critically-acclaimed turn as Louis in ANGELS IN AMERICA, will play a number of roles including Neil Sedaka. Rhenwyn Gabalonzo, who last appeared in KINKY BOOTS, will play one of the Righteous Brothers. Joining them are Gabby Padilla, Dean Rosen, and Alex Reyes.

Theater veterans Jamie Wilson and Carla Guevara-Laforteza, who are currently performing in ANG HULING EL BIMBO, will also join the cast as Don Kirshner and Genie Klein.

With a book by Douglas McGrath, BEAUTIFUL: THE Carole King MUSICAL has been thrilling theatergoers with the inspiring true story of one woman's remarkable journey from teenage songwriter to Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee. From the string of pop classics she wrote for the biggest acts in music, to her own life-changing, chart-busting success with Tapestry, BEAUTIFUL takes you back to where it all began--and takes you on the ride of a lifetime.

Featuring such unforgettable classics as "You've Got a Friend," "One Fine Day," "So Far Away," "Take Good Care of My Baby," "Up on the Roof," "You've Lost That Lovin' Feeling," "Will You Love Me Tomorrow," and "Natural Woman," this musical phenomenon is filled with the songs you remember--and a story you'll never forget.

BEAUTIFUL: THE Carole King MUSICAL runs from June 14 to July 7, 2019, at the Meralco Theater, Pasig City.

Tickets are now on sale at TicketWorld.com.ph.





