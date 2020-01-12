Atlantis Theatrical to Hold Auditions for Kids This Sat., 18 Jan. 2020

Click Here for More Articles on ATLANTIS THEATRICAL

Manila, Philippines - Atlantis Theatrical announces open call auditions for the children's roles in the award-winning musical classic, Lionel Bart's Oliver!

The search is on for boys and girls aged seven to 14 who can sing, act, and dance. Auditions will be held at Zobel de Ayala Recital Hall, Maybank Performing Arts Center, BGC, Taguig City, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, 18 January 2020. Registration closes at 4 p.m.

Children must come prepared to sing one musical theater song and bring with them a piece of sheet music, 3R headshot, birth certificate, and a parent/guardian's written consent. A parent or guardian must accompany each child and must be prepared to fill out a registration form upon arrival.

Rehearsals for the show begin on 27 April 2020, with performances from 19 June - 19 July 2020.

Based on Charles Dickens' novel Oliver Twist, Oliver! tells the story of a half-starved orphan in search of a home, family, and love. After being sold to an undertaker, Oliver flees to London and is welcomed into a group of street urchins led by the sly Fagin. When Oliver is falsely accused of a theft, a wealthy and kind gentleman, Mr. Brownlow, takes him in. Fearing the safety of their hideout, Fagin and his associate, the violent Bill Sikes, plot to kidnap Oliver, threatening his chances of discovering the true love of a family.

This all-new revival of the award-winning family musical Oliver! is presented through a special licensing agreement with Cameron Mackintosh Ltd. and Music Theatre International (MTI).

For further casting inquiries, please contact (632) 8650 5144, (63)917 8381534, or email casting@atlantistheatrical.com.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You