Winners Announced For The 2024 BroadwayWorld Philadelphia Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Philadelphia Awards!

The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2024 BroadwayWorld Philadelphia Award Winners

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Tina Williams & Jenna Williamson - MAMMA MIA! - Northampton Community College Summer Theatre



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Barbara Beltz - MY FAIR LADY - The Shawnee Playhouse



Best Dance Production

MAMMA MIA - Northampton Community College Summer Theatre



Best Direction Of A Musical

Joseph Ambrosia - MY FAIR LADY - The Shawnee Playhouse



Best Direction Of A Play

Deb Takes - WISDOM OF EVE - dcp theatre



Best Ensemble

MY FAIR LADY - The Shawnee Playhouse



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Brett Oliveira - MAMMA MIA! - Northampton Community College Summer Theatre



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Todd Deen - MY FAIR LADY - The Shawnee Playhouse



Best Musical

MY FAIR LADY - The Shawnee Playhouse



Best Performer In A Musical

Annalee Marine Paige - GUYS AND DOLLS - The Milford Theater



Best Performer In A Play

Marianne Dell'Aquila - WISDOM OF EVE - dcp theatre



Best Play

THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Newtown Arts Company, Newtown, PA



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Brett Oliveira - MAMMA MIA! - Northampton Community College Summer Theatre



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Brett Oliveira - MAMMA MIA! - Northampton Community College Summer Theatre



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Michael Guerriere - MY FAIR LADY - The Shawnee Playhouse



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Semaja Murphy - ONE MONKEY DON'T STOP NO SHOW - Theatre in the X



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Newtown arts company



Favorite Local Theatre

The Shawnee Playhous

