By: Jan. 17, 2025
Winners Announced For The 2024 BroadwayWorld Philadelphia Awards Image
Winners have been announced for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Philadelphia Awards! 

The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2024 BroadwayWorld Philadelphia Award Winners

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Tina Williams & Jenna Williamson - MAMMA MIA! - Northampton Community College Summer Theatre

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Barbara Beltz - MY FAIR LADY - The Shawnee Playhouse

Best Dance Production
MAMMA MIA - Northampton Community College Summer Theatre

Best Direction Of A Musical
Joseph Ambrosia - MY FAIR LADY - The Shawnee Playhouse

Best Direction Of A Play
Deb Takes - WISDOM OF EVE - dcp theatre

Best Ensemble
MY FAIR LADY - The Shawnee Playhouse

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Brett Oliveira - MAMMA MIA! - Northampton Community College Summer Theatre

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Todd Deen - MY FAIR LADY - The Shawnee Playhouse

Best Musical
MY FAIR LADY - The Shawnee Playhouse

Best Performer In A Musical
Annalee Marine Paige - GUYS AND DOLLS - The Milford Theater

Best Performer In A Play
Marianne Dell'Aquila - WISDOM OF EVE - dcp theatre

Best Play
THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Newtown Arts Company, Newtown, PA

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Brett Oliveira - MAMMA MIA! - Northampton Community College Summer Theatre

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Brett Oliveira - MAMMA MIA! - Northampton Community College Summer Theatre

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Michael Guerriere - MY FAIR LADY - The Shawnee Playhouse

Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Semaja Murphy - ONE MONKEY DON'T STOP NO SHOW - Theatre in the X

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production
THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Newtown arts company

Favorite Local Theatre
The Shawnee Playhous



