Winners Announced For 2019 BroadwayWorld Philadelphia Awards

Winners Announced For 2019 BroadwayWorld Philadelphia AwardsFollowing a record number of nominations and votes, winners have been announced for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Philadelphia Awards, brought to you by TodayTix!! The nominees were set, audiences voted, and now we get to recognize local theatres and performers for their outstanding achievement!

Regional productions, touring shows, and more were all included, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019.

Theatres and individual winners can download digital certificates for use on social media, website, and print HERE.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

Best Actor in a Musical
Elliott Styles - LEGALLY BLONDE - Walnut Street Theatre

Best Actor in a Play
Nicholas Carriere - THE ARTFUL TITANS - Philadelphia Orchestra

Best Actress in a Musical
Deanna Badik - MAMMA MIA - The Shawnee Playhouse

Best Actress in a Play
Lorenza Bernasconi - GOOD CUBAN GIRLS - TEATRO DEL SOL

Best Choreography
Brandon Hanks - MAMMA MIA - The Shawnee Playhouse

Best Costume Design
Elisabeth Majewski - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Methacton Community Theatre

Best Director/Musical
Brandon Hanks - MAMMA MIA - The Shawnee Playhouse

Best Director/Play
Jose Aviles - GOOD CUBAN GIRLS - TEATRO DEL SOL

Best Ensemble/Musical
THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Methacton Community Theatre

Best Ensemble/Play
THE CRUCIBLE - SALT Performing Arts

Best Lighting Design
RJ Craig - BIG FISH - Firebird Theatre

Best Music Direction
Rob Long - MAMMA MIA - The Shawnee Playhouse

Best Musical
THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Methacton Community Theatre

Best New Work
GOOD CUBAN GIRLS - TEATRO DEL SOL

Best Play
THE CRUCIBLE - SALT Performing Arts

Best Production by a Local Theater (Non-Equity)
Brandon Hanks - MAMMA MIA - The Shawnee Playhouse

Best Set Design
John Cross - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Methacton Community Theatre

Best Sound Design
Ryan Kadwill - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Methacton Community Theatre

Best Special Event
LEMON-AID - DCP Theatre

Best Supporting Actor in a Musical
Colin Mash - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Methacton Community Theatre

Best Supporting Actor in a Play
Ben Dibble - COMEDY OF TENORS - Walnut Street Theatre

Best Supporting Actress in a Musical
Mara Cohen - MAMMA MIA - The Shawnee Playhouse

Best Supporting Actress in a Play
Yajaira Paredes - GOOD CUBAN GIRLS - TEATRO DEL SOL

