Winners Announced For 2019 BroadwayWorld Philadelphia Awards

Following a record number of nominations and votes, winners have been announced for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Philadelphia Awards, brought to you by TodayTix!! The nominees were set, audiences voted, and now we get to recognize local theatres and performers for their outstanding achievement!

Regional productions, touring shows, and more were all included, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019.

Theatres and individual winners can download digital certificates for use on social media, website, and print HERE.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

Best Actor in a Musical

Elliott Styles - LEGALLY BLONDE - Walnut Street Theatre

Best Actor in a Play

Nicholas Carriere - THE ARTFUL TITANS - Philadelphia Orchestra

Best Actress in a Musical

Deanna Badik - MAMMA MIA - The Shawnee Playhouse

Best Actress in a Play

Lorenza Bernasconi - GOOD CUBAN GIRLS - TEATRO DEL SOL

Best Choreography

Brandon Hanks - MAMMA MIA - The Shawnee Playhouse

Best Costume Design

Elisabeth Majewski - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Methacton Community Theatre

Best Director/Musical

Brandon Hanks - MAMMA MIA - The Shawnee Playhouse

Best Director/Play

Jose Aviles - GOOD CUBAN GIRLS - TEATRO DEL SOL

Best Ensemble/Musical

THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Methacton Community Theatre

Best Ensemble/Play

THE CRUCIBLE - SALT Performing Arts

Best Lighting Design

RJ Craig - BIG FISH - Firebird Theatre

Best Music Direction

Rob Long - MAMMA MIA - The Shawnee Playhouse

Best Musical

THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Methacton Community Theatre

Best New Work

GOOD CUBAN GIRLS - TEATRO DEL SOL

Best Play

THE CRUCIBLE - SALT Performing Arts

Best Production by a Local Theater (Non-Equity)

Brandon Hanks - MAMMA MIA - The Shawnee Playhouse

Best Set Design

John Cross - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Methacton Community Theatre

Best Sound Design

Ryan Kadwill - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Methacton Community Theatre

Best Special Event

LEMON-AID - DCP Theatre

Best Supporting Actor in a Musical

Colin Mash - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Methacton Community Theatre

Best Supporting Actor in a Play

Ben Dibble - COMEDY OF TENORS - Walnut Street Theatre

Best Supporting Actress in a Musical

Mara Cohen - MAMMA MIA - The Shawnee Playhouse

Best Supporting Actress in a Play

Yajaira Paredes - GOOD CUBAN GIRLS - TEATRO DEL SOL

TodayTix has joined forces with BroadwayWorld to offer more access to the best theatre in your city. By gathering the best prices into one place in TodayTix Ticket Central, sharing exclusive TodayTix Lottery and Rush programs, and providing insider tips on how to score the best prices on trending shows, planning your next night out is now easier than ever. Download the app or visit TodayTix.com to get started.





