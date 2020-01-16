Winners Announced For 2019 BroadwayWorld Philadelphia Awards
Following a record number of nominations and votes, winners have been announced for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Philadelphia Awards, brought to you by TodayTix!! The nominees were set, audiences voted, and now we get to recognize local theatres and performers for their outstanding achievement!
Regional productions, touring shows, and more were all included, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019.
Theatres and individual winners can download digital certificates for use on social media, website, and print HERE.
This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!
Best Actor in a Musical
Elliott Styles - LEGALLY BLONDE - Walnut Street Theatre
Best Actor in a Play
Nicholas Carriere - THE ARTFUL TITANS - Philadelphia Orchestra
Best Actress in a Musical
Deanna Badik - MAMMA MIA - The Shawnee Playhouse
Best Actress in a Play
Lorenza Bernasconi - GOOD CUBAN GIRLS - TEATRO DEL SOL
Best Choreography
Brandon Hanks - MAMMA MIA - The Shawnee Playhouse
Best Costume Design
Elisabeth Majewski - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Methacton Community Theatre
Best Director/Musical
Brandon Hanks - MAMMA MIA - The Shawnee Playhouse
Best Director/Play
Jose Aviles - GOOD CUBAN GIRLS - TEATRO DEL SOL
Best Ensemble/Musical
THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Methacton Community Theatre
Best Ensemble/Play
THE CRUCIBLE - SALT Performing Arts
Best Lighting Design
RJ Craig - BIG FISH - Firebird Theatre
Best Music Direction
Rob Long - MAMMA MIA - The Shawnee Playhouse
Best Musical
THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Methacton Community Theatre
Best New Work
GOOD CUBAN GIRLS - TEATRO DEL SOL
Best Play
THE CRUCIBLE - SALT Performing Arts
Best Production by a Local Theater (Non-Equity)
Brandon Hanks - MAMMA MIA - The Shawnee Playhouse
Best Set Design
John Cross - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Methacton Community Theatre
Best Sound Design
Ryan Kadwill - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Methacton Community Theatre
Best Special Event
LEMON-AID - DCP Theatre
Best Supporting Actor in a Musical
Colin Mash - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Methacton Community Theatre
Best Supporting Actor in a Play
Ben Dibble - COMEDY OF TENORS - Walnut Street Theatre
Best Supporting Actress in a Musical
Mara Cohen - MAMMA MIA - The Shawnee Playhouse
Best Supporting Actress in a Play
Yajaira Paredes - GOOD CUBAN GIRLS - TEATRO DEL SOL
