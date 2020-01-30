WHIRLPOOL: A New Queer Play - Part Of 2020 Philly Theatre Week

The Strides Collective is excited to bring the original play Whirlpool to The Iron Factory in Kensington for its Philadelphia debut during Philadelphia Theatre Week this February!

In this queer two-hander, memories come flooding back when Caleb and Blake reconnect at a party in the same small town that brought them together. Weaving in and out of time from high school to present day, they revisit pivotal moments in their lives to try and make sense of a shattered relationship. By examining key elements of adolescent friendship and exploration of sexuality, "Whirlpool" takes an honest look at a complicated time in everyone's life and questions our ability - or inability - to move on from our past.

Jonathan Edmondson, the playwright of this show, will also serve as the director for this production. He is a playwright from South Jersey and a member of the LGBTQ+ community. The cast is made up of two local actors, Harry Watermeier as Blake and Ryan Hufton as Caleb.

The Strides Collective is a group of diverse, young artists with a passion for telling modern stories that make a social impact. We truly believe there is a strong need for accessible and honest queer theatre stories that are not stereotypical and expected. We want everyone to see themselves represented on stage in a real way, and we believe Whirlpool accomplishes those goals.

Whirlpool will be presented at The Iron Factory (118 Fontain St. 3rd Floor, Philadelphia, PA 19122) from February 7th through February 15th. The full list of performances is below. Tickets are available online on TodayTix.

Performance Schedule:

Friday, February 7th at 8pm

Saturday, February 8th at 8pm

Sunday, February 9th at 7pm

Thursday, February 13th at 7pm

Friday, February 14th at 8pm

Saturday, February 15th at 8pm





