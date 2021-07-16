Bravo! Vail Music Festival and The Philadelphia Orchestra Announce Extension Through 2026

Bravo! Vail Music Festival has announced it has extended its contract with The Philadelphia Orchestra, which will continue its annual residency at the Festival through 2026.

Making the announcement from stage at this evening's Philadelphia Orchestra performance, leaders of the two organizations celebrated the continuation of their partnership. "Collaborating with The Philadelphia Orchestra under the musical direction of Yannick Nézet-Séguin has been a complete joy for the Bravo! Vail Music Festival and for me personally," says Bravo! Vail's Artistic Director Anne-Marie McDermott. "Remembering a Verdi Requiem, Carmina Burana, Mahler 2, exciting premieres and debuts, our first movie with live orchestra, our first collaboration with a contemporary circus, and our first opera - I can hardly wait to get started on the next chapter!"

"Performing at Bravo! Vail is like coming home," says Nézet-Séguin. "It is always inspiring to make music in such a beautiful setting, and we are grateful to our partners at Bravo! Vail for furthering this collaboration. We look forward to bringing new programs to our Vail family that surprise, inspire, and represent our world in a truly Philadelphia way."

Highlights of The Philadelphia Orchestra's 15-year tenure at Bravo! Vail include a commitment to performing works by living composers including Mason Bates, Guillaume Connesson, Jennifer Higdon, and Roberto Sierra and the acclaimed production of Puccini's Tosca led by Yannick Nézet-Séguin in 2019.

"In 2007, The Philadelphia Orchestra joined the Bravo! Vail Music Festival, solidifying Bravo! Vail's reputation as one of the leading classical music festivals in the world," says Bravo! Vail's Executive Director Caitlin Murray. "The Orchestra's distinctive sound and legacy of ingenuity are on full display each summer in Vail, and it is a privilege to continue our partnership."

"Our partnership with Bravo! Vail embodies the values of the Orchestra-our commitment to creating joy and connection through extraordinary music," says Philadelphia Orchestra President and CEO Matías Tarnopolsky. "We are delighted that the relationship between Bravo! Vail and the Orchestra continues to grow."