Two Actors to Play Over 20 Characters in POPCORN FALLS at Walnut Street Theatre

The Walnut Street Theatre continues its 2019-20 Independence Studio on 3 season with the Philadelphia premiere of the quirky comedy, POPCORN FALLS. Written by James Hindman, directed by Ellie Mooney, and starring Luke Bradt and Dan Olmstead, the production begins previews on February 25, opens March 5, and continues through March 29.

A nasty neighboring town has shut off Popcorn Falls' namesake waterfall and targeted them as a sewage treatment site. But the enterprising Popcorn Falls townsfolk ("kernels") discover a loophole when they find they can secure a town-saving grant if they can produce a play - in just one week! The only problems: no playhouse, no players, and no play! Two actors frantically transform into over twenty roles in this over-the-top comedy that proves one play can save the world (or at least one town)!

Director, choreographer, performer, teaching artist and Walnut favorite Ellie Mooney returns to direct Popcorn Falls. At the Walnut, Mooney's credits as director include Jerry's Girls and I Love a Piano. She has also performed in numerous WST productions, including Matilda, The Wizard of Oz, Mary Poppins, Sister Act, and Harvey. Nationally, Mooney has served as director and choreographer for A Kid's Life!, associate director and choreographer for I Love a Piano, and assistant choreographer for the Broadway First National Tour of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang.

Representing the entire town of Popcorn Falls by playing over twenty different roles will be Dan Olmstead and Luke Bradt. The duo reunites for another hilarious comedy after starring as The Monster (Dan Olmstead) and Igor (Luke Bradt) in this season's record-breaking opener, Mel Brooks' Young Frankenstein The Musical. Walnut favorite Dan Olmstead will primarily assume the role of the town's new mayor, Mr. Trundle, in addition to playing a multitude of other Popcorn Falls residents. Olmstead is a graduate of Temple University and has starred in over 20 WST productions, including Matilda, South Pacific, Harvey, High Society, Arsenic and Old Lace, Good People, Amadeus, Fiddler on the Roof, Fallen Angels, A Streetcar Named Desire, Enchanted April, and Of Mice and Men. Luke Bradt makes his Independence Studio on 3 debut and first appears in the production as anxious janitor, Joe, before taking on more than 10 other Popcorn Falls characters. In addition to Young Frankenstein The Musical, audiences may recognize Bradt from WST's Annie, as well as his regional appearances in Ragtime (Eagle Theatre), Cinderella (People's Light), and Biloxi Blues (Act II Playhouse).

Welcoming audiences to the town hall of Popcorn Falls is Scenic Designer Laura Revelt (Kate, Disney's Aladdin, Jr., Junie B. Jones). She has designed sets for a number of regional productions and has served as art director and designer for a variety of independent films. Revelt is joined by Costume Designer Mandy Boandl, whose work was seen last season during Pinkalicious: The Musical and A Christmas Carol during her time as a Walnut costume apprentice. Lighting Designer Sasha Anistratova (A Child's Christmas in Wales) and Sound Designer John Kolbinski (Civil War Voices, The Winter Wonderettes, Baskerville) round out the design team.

The 2019-20 media sponsors for the Independence Studio on 3 season are Philly Weekly and WHYY. Tickets are $37 and are now available at 215-574-3550 or 800-982-2787. Tickets are also available at walnutstreettheatre.org or Ticketmaster.com.

JUST THE FACTS:

WHAT: POPCORN FALLS

By James Hindman

WHEN: February 25 - March 29

Press opening: Thursday, March 5 at 7:30pm

WHERE: Walnut Street Theatre, Independence Studio on 3

825 Walnut St., Philadelphia

PRODUCTION AND DESIGN STAFF

Director: Ellie Mooney

Set Design: LAURA REVELT

Costume Design: MANDY BOANDL

Lighting Design: SASHA ANISTRATOVA

Sound Design: JOHN KOLBINSKI

Stage Manager: KELLY L. SCHWARTZ

Assistant Director: DOAA OUF

CAST

Joe and others.............................................. LUKE BRADT*

Mr. Trundle and others....................................Dan Olmstead*

UNDERSTUDIES

NICHOLAS D. HOOP (Joe and others), WILLIAM R. McHATTIE (Mr. Trundle and others)

* Denotes membership in Actors' Equity Association, the professional union of Actors and Stage Managers in the United States.

TICKETS: $37

CURTAIN: Tuesday - Sunday evenings at 7:30 p.m. except for 3/17 and 3/29. Matinees Saturday and Sunday at 2:30 p.m. Thursday matinees on 3/19 and 3/26 at 2:30 p.m.

PHONE: Tickets/Info 215-574-3550 or 800-982-2787

WEBSITE: www.walnutstreettheatre.org or Ticketmaster





Related Articles Shows View More Philadelphia Stories

More Hot Stories For You