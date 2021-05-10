Theatre Horizon Welcomes South Jersey Resident Andrea Lamy For Art Houses Presentation

Theatre Horizon's Art Houses program has announced the sixth show of the popular series, which partners professional theatre artists with families and households throughout the Greater Philadelphia region to create original performance works that will be presented on a monthly basis. The next presentation features Magnolia, New Jersey resident Andrea Lamy. She works in human resources by day, but she has a secret. Join Theater Horizon as Andrea transforms into Lady Lamy and shares her songs and stories, leaving you filled with the power to make a difference, on Saturday, May 29 at 7:30PM.

The Art Houses program, created by Theatre Horizon Artistic Director Nell Bang-Jensen, allows professional theater artists to guide Philadelphia and Norristown area households in creating and performing an evening of original theater. The piece will be performed in the participant's home and live streamed to Theatre Horizon audiences. Art Houses will be rehearsed and performed online, giving participants the opportunity to experience a professional theater process from the comfort and safety of their home. The content of the shows will vary depending on each household's story, and may include scenes, songs, monologues, and poetry.

Art Houses participant Andrea Lamy has always loved music and the arts. Growing up, her house was filled with the songs of Duke Ellington, Nancy Wilson, Anita O'Day, and even light opera. Then, Lamy's aunt and uncle took her to see the Broadway musical Fiddler on the Roof, purchasing the cast album for her after the show.

"I played the album frequently, feeling each song and dancing around," remembers Lamy. "Later in life when I was an adult, I jokingly told them that because they got me hooked on theater, they had an obligation to support my habit. This did not quite work, but they did take me to see a few more shows!"

She adds, "It's no wonder why the music and arts continue to be a part of my life. With the help of the Theatre Horizon crew, I look forward to the process of shaping and framing my ideas and artistic expression. There is so much fun and magic in the arts."

Andrea's show will be directed by Barrymore Award winning devisor and theatre maker Brett Ashley Robinson. Robinson was a collaborator and performer in Lightning Rod Special's The Appointment at New York Theatre Workshop, which was a New York Times Critics Pick. As an actor and devisor, she has worked at The Public, Ars Nova Ant Fest, Actors Theatre of Louisville, The Wilma, Lightning Rod Special, Pig Iron Theater Company, The Arden Theatre Company, InterAct Theatre Company, The Flea Theatre, Theatre Horizon, and Geva Theatre. She teaches acting at the University of the Arts, is a company member of Applied Mechanics, and a member of the HotHouse, the Wilma Theater's resident acting company.

Theatre Horizon favorite Alex Bechtel serves as a collabor on the piece. As an actor, composer, sound designer, writer, director, teaching artist, and multi-instrumentalist, Bechtel's work has appeared on the stages of most Philadelphia theatre companies. Recent credits include: Lightning Rod Special's The Appointment (Original Music/Lyrics), Jennifer Kidwell & Scott Sheppard's The Underground Railroad Game, and Anisa George's Holden (Sound Design), People's Light's Shakespeare in Love, Arden Theatre Company's A Midsummer Night's Dream, and Pennsylvania Shakespeare Festival's Two Gents, Henry V, Taming of the Shrew, As You Like It, and Twelfth Night (Original Music).

Andrea Lamy's Art Houses program will be performed live from her home on the Zoom platform for one performance only, May 29 at 7:30PM. Zoom links to the live streamed performance will be provided after ticket purchase from Theatre Horizon's website, theatrehorizon.org. Ticket buyers have the option to receive a "mystery box" in the mail before the performance with contents chosen by the family and the creative team. These boxes will provide a tactile relationship to the show, and mimic the surprise of a live performance. Only 80 Mystery Boxes are available. For more information, visit theatrehorizon.org.