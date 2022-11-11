Theatre Horizon To Celebrate Community And Connection With Holiday Concert

Theatre Horizon in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania is pleased to welcome the community to celebrate the season at their annual Holiday Concert, created and directed by Barrymore Award-winning performer Jessica Johnson. Johnson, who starred as Celie in Theatre Horizon's acclaimed 2018 production of The Color Purple, will be reunited with her former cast members during this limited-engagement special event, running December 9-11, 2022.

"We want this concert to be a way for people to connect with each other," said Johnson. "The past few years have been challenging for us all. My hope for this concert is that it provides a space for audience members and performers to come together, enjoy music, and truly be present with one another."

The Theatre Horizon Holiday Concert will feature favorite holiday carols, plus songs from some of Broadway's best musicals. Johnson, who also directs the performance, will be joined on stage by many of her award-winning The Color Purple castmates, including Garrick Vaughan, Ryane Nicole Studivant, Jessica Money, Ebony Pullum, Candace Benson. Additionally, cast members from Theatre Horizon's recent community-created production of TOWN will join the ensemble.

In addition to the concert, audiences can expect interactive lobby activities, complete with crafts, concessions, and ways for individuals to share their holiday traditions with each other. Theatre Horizon will also survey followers on social media about their own holiday traditions so the cast can work audience stories into the performance itself. Additional community-related events will be announced at a later date.

Theatre Horizon will be pioneering a new ticket model for the 2022/23 Season. In order to increase transparency about the costs of producing theatre, Theatre Horizon is providing the "true cost" of a ticket while giving audiences the options to pick the price that's right for them. In alignment with Horizon's values of empathy and equity, the company will also ask patrons to consider "paying-it-forward" to cover the cost for someone else to attend. Under this new model, ticket prices will range from $15-$75 for plays and limited engagement performances and $25-$85 for musicals.

Subscriptions to Theatre Horizon's entire season and single tickets to the Holiday Concert are currently available at theatrehorizon.org