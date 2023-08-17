Theatre Contra Celebrates 5th Year By Putting The Audience In Control

Get ready to experience an exhilarating theatrical event like never before! Theatre Contra has announced its latest production, Dare Night, a daring and innovative take on the 2000's classic movie script, School of Rock.

Over the past 5 years, Theatre Contra has put on 2 live productions, an interactive podcast, and over a dozen readings of fan-favorite movie scripts, engaging the audience and finding humor in nostalgia. Dare Night takes this concept a step further and empowers the audience by allowing them to send dares to the cast while the show is taking place - creating a unique experience each night, ultimately breaking the barriers between audience and performers.

Theatre Contra's Founding Member, Bryant Edwards, expressed enthusiasm about this unique concept, saying, "With Dare Night, we aim to reimagine the relationship between performers and the audience. It is a daring experiment that will require our actors to think on their feet and bring their characters to life in unexpected ways. Taking our fan-favorite Movie Readings to a new and more interactive level is the perfect way to celebrate 5 years!”

Dare Night challenges performers and encourages audience participation, but audience members are not required to directly participate, allowing them even more control over their custom theatrical Experience.

