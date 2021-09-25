The Philly POPS Streams Its First-Ever Subscription Series Performance—Sinatra: A Man and His Music

The Philly POPS raises a glass in a toast to the Chairman with SINATRA: A Man and His Music presented by Citizens, September 24-26, 2021 at the Kimmel Cultural Campus.

Starting Monday, September 27, POPS fans will be able to watch a streamed performance of the show, presented by Rothman Orthopaedics, on The Philly POPS' YouTube Channel and 6abc's streaming apps.

"It is such a privilege to be partnering with The Philly POPS, an iconic brand in the Philadelphia performing arts community," said Christopher T. Olivia, MD, CEO of Rothman Orthopaedic Institute. "We look forward to supporting such a memorable performance and reaching a whole new audience via the various streaming platforms."

The program features highlights from the immortal Sinatra at the Sands album-Sinatra's first major live album. It was originally performed with the dynamic Count Basie Orchestra, under the direction of the legendary Quincy Jones, who arranged and conducted. Sinatra at the Sands reinfused Sinatra's career with new energy-featuring definitive versions of many of his songs. The album is a snapshot of a night where The Chairman, The Count's Orchestra and Q made musical history, starting right off the bat with an invigorated take on "Come Fly With Me." The program also features favorites like "My Kind of Town," "Luck Be a Lady" and "Fly Me to the Moon."

When talking about Sinatra at the Sands in his autobiography, Q: The Autobiography of Quincy Jones, Quincy Jones said, "Frank was at the height of his powers then, and I was steering his musical ship, [the Count Basie Orchestra,] the greatest band in the world."

Stepping into the shoes of the original arranger and conductor Quincy Jones is the explosive Rickey Minor. Rickey is a mentee of Quincy and has worked with many household names and contemporary talents, including Whitney Houston, Jennifer Hudson, Adele, Aretha Franklin, Stevie Wonder, Ariana Grande and many more.

"Quincy Jones is the quintessential renaissance man," said Minor. "He has shown that talent, hard work and perseverance can be a formula for a successful life in any career. He not only set the stage, he built it. He's my friend, mentor and an inspiration to us all."

Returning for his fourth performance with the POPS is fan-favorite Michael Andrew. Michael previously performed two Sinatra programs, including 2015's Sinatra: A Centennial Celebration and 2018's Sinatra & Friends. Michael is an acclaimed singer, bandleader and an authority on Sinatra.

Sinatra started singing at the Sands in 1953, and by the early '60s, it had become the home of the Rat Pack. Quincy Jones first worked with Sinatra in 1958. Later, Sinatra hired Jones to arrange and conduct his second collaboration with Count Basie, It Might as Well Be Swing. Jones arranged and conducted a benefit, which featured the Rat Pack and the Count Basie Orchestra, and Jones was the arranger and conductor when Sinatra and Basie appeared on The Hollywood Palace TV show. After all of these performances, the three men were musically in-sync and primed for this historic live album.

"Frank Sinatra took me to a whole new planet. I worked with him until he passed away in '98," said Quincy Jones. "He left me his ring. I never take it off."

SINATRA: A Man and His Music, presented by Citizens, runs September 24-26, 2021 at Verizon Hall at the Kimmel Cultural Campus. This performance is part of The Philly POPS Legacy Series. The streamed performance is presented by Rothman Orthopaedics.

Tickets start at $35 and are available at www.phillypops.org/sinatra.