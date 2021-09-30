The Philly POPS Partners With Art-Reach To Make Performances Accessible For Low-Income and Disabled Patrons

The Philly POPS has announced a partnership with Art-Reach to make POPS performances accessible through Art-Reach's ACCESS program. This partnership deepens the POPS connections with audiences of all walks of life, making the concert hall even more accessible to popular and live music fans throughout the region.

Launched in 2014, the ACCESS program is a public initiative that empowers individuals and families from low-income households and those with disabilities to engage with arts and cultural organizations in the Greater Philadelphia area by using state-issued ACCESS cards. Each year, over 200,000 people are able to attend arts and culture programming with the help of the ACCESS initiative.

Through the ACCESS program, ACCESS cardholders can attend a POPS concert for $2 per person (for up to four people), starting with the POPS' upcoming shows: POPS Rocks ABBA: Mamma Mia! And more..., running November 17, 20 and 21 and A Philly POPS Christmas: Spectacular Sounds of the Season, running December 4-18.

"The Philly POPS tells the stories of Philadelphia and America through music," said Frank Giordano, President of The Philly POPS. "We're proud to partner with Art-Reach for the ACCESS initiative to bring these stories to Philadelphia and beyond. We look forward to welcoming music lovers from every neighborhood to the POPS!"

To use the special ACCESS pricing, ACCESS cardholders can visit the box office at The Academy of Music with a valid photo ID.

Other organizations that participate in the ACCESS program are: Longwood Gardens, The Franklin Institute, the Wilma Theater, and more.

For more details on the ACCESS initiative, click here.