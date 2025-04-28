The Lehigh Valley Charter High School for the Arts to Present 2025 New Plays Festival

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Lehigh Valley Charter High School for the Arts (Charter Arts) Theatre Department will present its 2025 New Plays Festival on Friday, May 2nd at 7 PM.

NPF is an artistic endeavor in the school's theatre curriculum featuring four plays written, directed, and performed by upperclassmen theatre students and designed by production arts students. The event brings together skills acquired in script writing, directing and acting classes as students fully take on the challenges of creating new works for the stage.

The four plays selected this year, are:

"Brought Wine", written by Ariana Hernandez, centers around six friends who gather for a night of wine, gossip, and relaxation, but as secrets are exposed, it quickly unravels into chaos and terror.

"The Great Fairy Tale Feud", written by Andrea Rivera, is a fresh take on iconic fairy tale characters as they team up for a raucous and hilarious fight to take back their stories.

"Flicker", written by Rashid Akmanov, offers a glimpse into the mind of a man convinced he's been living the American Dream only to be awakened to the harsh reality of his true existence.

"Bill and Johnny Eternal", written by Vincent Cocca, is a cacophony of southern stereotypes, sci-fi, and frivolity centered around the cartoonish ongoing feud between the title characters and their nemesis Texas Bob.

Tickets are $7-$12 and are available online at CharterArts.org or at the door, if not sold out. Content advisory for mature themes and content.

