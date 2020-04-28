The Kimmel Cultural Campus Announces Mother's Day Celebration

The Kimmel Cultural Campus announced a Mother's Day celebration - social distance-style in the midst of the COVID-19 crisis. Philadelphia is encouraged to share what makes their moms so special and three lucky moms will be selected to have a song written and recorded, just for them, by one of the talented artists from the Kimmel Center's Artist Residency programs.

Introducing "Kimmel's Music for Mom". Tuesday, April 28 through Sunday, May 3, the public is invited to nominate mom (their mom or any mom they love) by submitting three reasons why she is a wonderful mother. These three reasons will be used as inspiration by the artists for the creation of an original song that will be delivered on Mother's Day. The story is hers; the song is by the creative force behind the Kimmel's Artist Residency programs. Entries are due no later than 11:59 PM on Sunday, May 3.

"Kimmel's Music for Mom" artists include Kimmel Cultural Campus' Jazz and/or Theater Residency artists - Dane Terry, multimedia storymaker, performer, and composer; critically-acclaimed cabarettist Molly Pope and orchestrator/arranger Matt Aument; and Ruth Naomi Floyd, vocalist and composer.

"COVID-19 may prevent us from gathering, yet it can't stop the Kimmel Cultural Campus from bringing art and joyful experiences out into our community. We are strengthened by artistic experiences that show us how we connect and now, more than ever, we need the arts!" said Anne Ewers, President & CEO of the Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts. "Moms - the perfect inspiration for the creation of music! We are proud to work with our Residency Artists on this project, giving them support at a time when their livelihoods are affected. We may be in the midst of an intermission, yet we are still here to bring our great city together - because together is our favorite place to be."

Interested nominators are encouraged to enter through either Facebook (@KimmelCenter), Instagram (@KimmelCenter), or via email at MusicforMom@kimmelcenter.org.

To submit via Facebook: Follow the Kimmel Cultural Campus @KimmelCenter and in the comment section of the Music for Mom post, post a photo with Mom's name and three (3) reasons why the nominator believes she is a wonderful mother.

To submit via Instagram: Post a photo of you and Mom and tag the Kimmel Cultural Campus @KimmelCenter. In the caption, post Mom's name and three (3) reasons why the nominator believes she is a wonderful mother.

To submit via email at MusicforMom@kimmelcenter.org: Send an email with Mom's name and three (3) reasons why the nominator believes she is a wonderful mother.

Each artist will receive compensation from the Kimmel Center for these "digital singing telegrams".





