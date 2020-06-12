The Kimmel Center Furloughs 80% of its Staff

The Philadelphia Inquirer has reported that due to the shutdown and the subsequent loss of revenue brought on by the health crisis, The Kimmel Center has been forced to furlough 80% of its staff, and cut pay and hours for its remaining workers.

The Kimmel Center closed mid-March. Kimmel president and CEO Anne C. Ewers shared that by December, the city's largest performing arts presenter will have missed out on revenue from around 800 shows and events which would have been attended by about 700,000 visitors.

It is predicted that no touring Broadway shows will come to the Kimmel Center through 2020.

The Kimmel Center faces a potential $5.3 million shortfall on its $54 million budget for the fiscal year, which ends June 30.

