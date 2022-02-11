Temple University to Present HEAD OVER HEELS

What do you get when a 16th Century masterpiece by Sir Phillip Sidney is smashed-up with music from the most successful all-female rock band of all time, The Go-Go's? An uproarious musical comedy about love, life, and breaking traditional norms. Nominated for Outstanding New Broadway musical, HEAD OVER HEELS is headed to North Philadelphia.

Directed by Peter Reynolds (Co-Founder and Resident Director at the award-winning Mauckingbird Theatre Company) with choreography by Shannon Murphy and music direction by Gina Giachero, HEAD OVER HEELS will be performed live on Temple's Tomlinson Stage, 1301 W. Norris St, Philadelphia, PA - February 18-24th. Tickets can be purchased through this ticketing link: https://www.onthestage.tickets/show/temple-university-school-of-tfma/head-over-heels-27103

A fiery and funny musical, HEAD OVER HEELS juxtaposes Shakespearean-style language with popular 80s tunes like "We've Got The Beat", "Heaven is a Place on Earth" and other Belinda Carlisle hits to tell an exuberant story of how love brings people together while shattering traditional ideas. With its exploration of and redefinition of gender roles, Director Peter Reynolds explains how the show tells a pertinent story about how "we are called to love who we love, and be who we are."

The laugh-out-loud musical whisks the audience off to the land of Arcadia in the time of nowhen, where once upon a time is right now! The hilarious, exuberant celebration of love, follows the escapades of a royal family on an outrageous journey to save their beloved kingdom from extinction-only to discover the key to their realm's survival lies within their hearts as they belt out hits like "We Got the Beat," "Our Lips Are Sealed," "Vacation" and "Heaven is a Place on Earth"