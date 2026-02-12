Edward Albee's A DELICATE BALANCE to Be Presented at Walnut Street Theatre

🎭 NEW! Pennsylvania Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Pennsylvania & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Walnut Street Theatre will continue its 217th season with EDWARD ALBEE'S A DELICATE BALANCE on its Mainstage. Directed by Producing Artistic Director Bernard Havard, previews begin February 24, the production opens March 4, and runs through March 29.

Written by Edward Albee in 1965–66, the play premiered on Broadway in 1966 and won the 1967 Pulitzer Prize for Drama, the first of three Pulitzers awarded to Albee. The drama centers on Agnes and Tobias, whose orderly life is disrupted when longtime friends Edna and Harry arrive unannounced, gripped by an unnamed terror and asking to stay. As tensions rise within the household, long-held resentments and emotional fault lines surface.

The cast includes Alicia Roper as Agnes, Paul L. Nolan as Tobias, Grace Gonglewski as Claire, Wendy Scharfman as Edna, Peter Schmitz as Harry, and Alanna J. Smith as Julia.

The creative team features scenic design by Roman Tatarowicz, lighting design by Ryan O’Gara, sound design by Christopher Colucci, costume design by Rebecca Dwight, and wig design by Amari Callaway.

Open captioning will be available for the Sunday, March 8 at 7 p.m. performance. The Walnut’s 2025–26 season will conclude with 1776 The Musical.