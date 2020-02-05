THE GREATEST LOVE OF ALL Returns To The State Theatre In March

Showtime Australia's acclaimed tribute concert The Greatest Love of All: A Tribute to Whitney Houston starring Belinda Davids is making its second visit to the State Theatre with a show on Thursday, March 5th.

Show time is 7:30 PM. Tickets are $45/$39 and can be purchased by visiting the State Theatre Box Office, 453 Northampton Street, Easton, by calling 1-800-999-STATE, 610.252.3132 or online at www.statetheatre.org. Sponsored by N. Pugliese, Inc and 69 WFMZ-TV.

A five-piece band, backing vocalists and troupe of choreographed dancers and acrobats will again accompany Davids on stage in the full-scale concert production which also boasts state-of-the-art sound, custom-designed lighting, LED walls, theatrical effects and a swath of delicately hand-crafted gowns and costumes.

All of Houston's most memorable tunes are lined up for Davids' treatment during the two-hour production, including Pop highlights I Wanna Dance With Somebody, How Will I Know and I'm Every Woman, favorites from her movie career such as Queen of the Night and Exhale (Shoop Shoop) and of course all her most iconic and timeless ballads including I Have Nothing, Didn't We Almost Have it All, Run to You, One Moment in Time and I Will Always Love You.

Producer and Director of the show, Johnny Van Grinsven, explained the reaction he received to the first US tour:

"Actually the overwhelming reaction we got from people was 'surprise'. So many people said they weren't expecting that level of show, and people who haven't seen Belinda before are always shocked to hear her voice in real life because it really is unique, she really is a very special talent. But now they've heard her firsthand they can't get enough of it and that's why we're coming back to the U.S. so soon - pure demand."

Says Davids, "U.S. audiences are amazing, they truly appreciate Whitney's legacy and her music is very personal to them and you can feel that from the stage. To look out and see people feeling every note and nuance and emotion that you sing is so intimate. That's what it's all about. I can't wait to go back."

For more information or visit http://www.thegreatestloveofallshow.com/





