THE CHOPIN PROJECT Debuts at Chris' Jazz Café

Performances are on Wednesday and Thursday, November 15 & 16. Set times are at 7:30 & 9:30 p.m.

By: Oct. 25, 2023

POPULAR

Exclusive Photos: Get A First Look At Britney Coleman, Judy McLane, & More COMPANY on Tour Photo 1 Exclusive: Get A First Look At COMPANY on Tour
Video: GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY Cast Hits the Road Photo 2 Video: GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY Cast Hits the Road
Cast Set For the Non-Equity National Tour of THE CHER SHOW Photo 3 Cast Set For the Non-Equity National Tour of THE CHER SHOW
Photos: Frankie Grande Opens in THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW at Bucks County Playhouse; Ariana Gr Photo 4 Photos: Frankie Grande Opens in THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW at Bucks County Playhouse; Ariana Grande Comes to Support

THE CHOPIN PROJECT Debuts at Chris' Jazz Café

Jazz guitarist Kurt Rosenwinkel and Swiss pianist Jean-Paul Brodbeck join forces for an historic collaboration on The Chopin Project, which reinterprets the music of Fréderic Chopin for jazz quartet. The Philly born Rosenwinkel and Brodbeck will be joined by young Swiss bassist Lukas Traxel and Spanish-born drummer Jorge Rossy at Chris’ Jazz Café on Wednesday and Thursday, November 15 & 16. Set times are at 7:30 & 9:30 p.m. Admission is $35.

“I was so driven by Chopin’s world over the years, first of all to grow as a pianist, then with that background, I began to absorb his aesthetics and approach to phrasing and melodies. I let it speak naturally with my jazz language, and then I started to hear Kurt’s guitar sound in this music that led to those arrangements,” said Brodbeck.

The quartet is on a world tour promoting the ten-track album, which has been described as “a masterclass in re-imagining one of the greatest classical composers of our time, performed by some of the greatest contemporary musicians of our time,” according to international music journalist Lara Eidi.

Dinner & Show packages (including the 3-course chef tasting menu), VIP and General Admission tickets are on sale now for all shows (beverages, tax & gratuity not included). Please check the website for ticket prices and arrival times. All tickets are premium seating. Streaming is also available on Chris’ YouTube channel: @ChrisJazzCafePhilly.

Chris’ Jazz Cafe is Philadelphia’s longest continuously operating jazz club. Enjoy live jazz Tuesdays through Saturdays. For information or to make reservations, please call 215.568.3131 or visit Click Here.




2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - Philadelphia

1
THE CHOPIN PROJECT Debuts at Chris Jazz Café Photo
THE CHOPIN PROJECT Debuts at Chris' Jazz Café

Jazz guitarist Kurt Rosenwinkel and Swiss pianist Jean-Paul Brodbeck join forces for an historic collaboration on The Chopin Project, which reinterprets the music of Fréderic Chopin for jazz quartet.

2
Temple Theaters to Present XANADU in November Photo
Temple Theaters to Present XANADU in November

Get Disco Fever with Temple Theaters' production of XANADU in Philly! Experience the glitter, glitz, and roller disco magic of this Tony-nominated musical. Don't miss out on the 'irresistible' and 'most fun you'll have' show.

3
John-Paul Satres NO EXIT Extended at Quintessence Theatre Group Photo
John-Paul Satre's NO EXIT Extended at Quintessence Theatre Group

Quintessence Theatre Group extends the run of John-Paul Satre's 'No Exit' through November 5. Don't miss the chance to see this fierce take on the afterlife at the Sedgwick Theater in Northwest Philadelphia.

4
Renowned American Baritone Timothy McDevitt To Lead Reading Symphony Holiday Pops Photo
Renowned American Baritone Timothy McDevitt To Lead Reading Symphony Holiday Pops

Renowned baritone Timothy McDevitt leads 'Pops Home for the Holidays' with the Reading Symphony Orchestra. Join the festive performance on December 9th at the Santander Performing Arts Center in Reading.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch a Teaser For Arden Theatre Company's Conversation with Rob McClure Video
Watch a Teaser For Arden Theatre Company's Conversation with Rob McClure
Photos & Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 Tour Video
Photos & Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 Tour
Songwriting Team For WATER FOR ELEPHANTS Performs 'Anywhere' Video
Songwriting Team For WATER FOR ELEPHANTS Performs 'Anywhere'
View all Videos

Philadelphia SHOWS
The Confession in Philadelphia The Confession
Bird-in-Hand Stage (4/04-8/03)
What's Wrong With This Picture? By David Margulies in Philadelphia What's Wrong With This Picture? By David Margulies
Theatre Ariel (3/09-3/17)
Skellig in Philadelphia Skellig
Temple Theaters (2/08-2/10)
The Tenors: Now and Forever Tour in Philadelphia The Tenors: Now and Forever Tour
Keswick Theatre (11/08-11/08)
Hadestown in Philadelphia Hadestown
Kimmel Center [Merriam Theater] (4/10-4/14)
The Gett: One Woman's Creation Myth in Philadelphia The Gett: One Woman's Creation Myth
Theatre Ariel (11/19-11/19)
Erena Terakubo in Philadelphia Erena Terakubo
Penn Live Arts (11/19-11/19)
Winter Wonderettes in Philadelphia Winter Wonderettes
Montgomery Theater (11/09-12/03)
The Christmas Candy Caper in Philadelphia The Christmas Candy Caper
Bird-in-Hand Stage (11/01-12/28)
From Okra to Greens in Philadelphia From Okra to Greens
Temple Theaters (2/01-2/03)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You