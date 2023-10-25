THE CHOPIN PROJECT Debuts at Chris' Jazz Café

Jazz guitarist Kurt Rosenwinkel and Swiss pianist Jean-Paul Brodbeck join forces for an historic collaboration on The Chopin Project, which reinterprets the music of Fréderic Chopin for jazz quartet. The Philly born Rosenwinkel and Brodbeck will be joined by young Swiss bassist Lukas Traxel and Spanish-born drummer Jorge Rossy at Chris’ Jazz Café on Wednesday and Thursday, November 15 & 16. Set times are at 7:30 & 9:30 p.m. Admission is $35.

“I was so driven by Chopin’s world over the years, first of all to grow as a pianist, then with that background, I began to absorb his aesthetics and approach to phrasing and melodies. I let it speak naturally with my jazz language, and then I started to hear Kurt’s guitar sound in this music that led to those arrangements,” said Brodbeck.

The quartet is on a world tour promoting the ten-track album, which has been described as “a masterclass in re-imagining one of the greatest classical composers of our time, performed by some of the greatest contemporary musicians of our time,” according to international music journalist Lara Eidi.

Dinner & Show packages (including the 3-course chef tasting menu), VIP and General Admission tickets are on sale now for all shows (beverages, tax & gratuity not included).

