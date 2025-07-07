THE AMAZING MAX to be Presented at Bucks County Playhouse

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Prepare to be amazed! Acclaimed magician Max Darwin, “The Amazing Max,” is bringing his high-energy, laugh-out-loud interactive magic show to Bucks County Playhouse for two performances only on Saturday, August 2 at 11 am and 2 pm.

A mind-blowing, laugh-out-loud, interactive magic experience, “The Amazing Max” is perfect for all ages. The family-friendly show is part of the Playhouse’s Visiting Artists Series, which features nationally acclaimed performers and complements its year-round Mainstage programming.

Step into the whimsical world of “The Amazing Max,” where illusion meets laughter and every child becomes the star of the show. Max Darwin’s dynamic live show has delighted families from coast to coast, combining expert sleight of hand with gut-busting comedy and audience participation that creates a one-of-a-kind experience at every performance.

With a showbiz career that began before he could walk, Max has appeared on hit shows like “Brain Games” (National Geographic), “America’s Got Talent”, and served as magic consultant for “Gotham” (Fox). His talents have wowed national audiences, including collaborations with Nickelodeon, Coca-Cola, and Bank of America, and appearances in hit TV series such as “FBI,” “Sneaky Pete”, and “Blindspot.”

Whether you're three or 103, “The Amazing Max” will have you amazed, amused, and inspired. This isn’t just a magic show—it’s a magical experience the whole family will never forget.