Special Offer: Elect to Be Entertained!

Aug. 22, 2022  

Everybody's favorite candidate is returning to the Bird-in-Hand Stage. If you haven't seen Josiah for President - the musical, find out for yourself why it's such a hit. Treat yourself to a breath of fresh air - and an afternoon or evening of entertainment.
Can plain truth triumph over politics?

Josiah Stoltzfus is a common-sense Amish farmer who's not afraid to roll up his sleeves. Find out what happens when a former congressman introduces him as a write-in candidate.

Choose from matinee and evening performances:
• August 18 - October 21
• Curtain's up Tuesdays-Saturdays
• Check showtimes at www.Bird-in-Hand.com

Or call the box office at (717) 768-1568. Be sure to ask about lunch and dinner packages!

Can a plain man of faith turn the tide of politics and lead America? Join us and find out!

Bird-in-Hand Stage
2760 #A Old Philadelphia Pike, Bird-in-Hand PA 17505
(717) 768-1568 • Bird-in-Hand.com

