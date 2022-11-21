Special Offer: BIG BAD VOODOO DADDY at The Keswick Theatre
Special Offer: Big Bad Voodoo Daddy's Wild & Swingin' Holiday Party at The Keswick Theatre on December 18th
Big Bad Voodoo Daddy returns to the Keswick Theatre on December 18th for their "Wild & Swingin' Holiday Party."
For 29 years, Big Bad Voodoo Daddy's unique take on American swing and jazz music has thrilled audiences around the world, while their unique and spirited Wild and Swingin Holiday Party has become an eagerly anticipated annual family event. Drawing on a rich catalogue of holiday classics and Christmas originals from the band's two full length holiday albums, Big Bad Voodoo Daddy brings its world-renowned live show, and fun and quirky take on the holidays, to you. Merry Christmas and Happy New Year! Call the box office at 215-572-7650 or go online at keswicktheatre.com to purchase tickets today!
