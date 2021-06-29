Shakespeare In Clark Park Presents PERICLES: PRINCE OF TYRE

This summer, Shakespeare in Clark Park is back in full swing! This July 28th - August 1st, they present Pericles: Prince of Tyre at 7pm nightly. They're thrilled to be able to perform in their home base after the hiatus last summer. This outdoor presentation is free and open to the public. Distanced seating will be available, but limited. Reservations are encouraged.

The story starts with an innocent riddle. But when clever Pericles uncovers the horrifying truth, he flees the land of Antioch and sets in motion an adventure full of love, peril and perseverance that reverberates across three nations. With a troupe of tumbling and swirling circus performers, SCP brings to life Pericles' windswept tale of shipwrecks, chivalry and family finally found. Directed by Carly L. Bodnar, with costumes by Asaki Kuruma, lighting by Sydney Norris, and scenic design by Marie Laster.

For the first time, Shakespeare in Clark Park is also producing in two other locations! Both projects are community created original pieces led by professional artists that use Pericles as a launching point. August 13th - 15th, the Kensington team (directed by Sam Tower with lead writer Alexandra Espinoza) will present Peril's Island in Harrowgate Park. August 27th - 29th, the Germantown crew (directed by Seema Sueko with lead writer Angela Bey) will present Germantown Plays Pericles in Vernon Park. All three projects include sound design by Tony Award Winner, Robert Kaplowitz.

For more information about all events this summer, visit shakepeareinclarkpark.org.