Save 25% on Tickets to TAKE 6

June 11-12

Jun. 3, 2021  
See Take 6 LIVE, outdoors, & in-person, June 11-12, 2021.

Take 6 (Claude McKnight, Mark Kibble, Joel Kibble, Dave Thomas, Alvin Chea and Khristian Dentley), heralded by Quincy Jones as the "baddest vocal cats on the planet!," is the quintessential a cappella group and the model for vocal genius. Six virtuosic voices united in crystal clear harmony, against a backdrop of syncopated rhythms, innovative arrangements, and funky grooves that bubble into an intoxicating brew of gospel, jazz, R&B, and pop.

With praise from such luminaries as Ray Charles, Stevie Wonder, Brian Wilson, Ella Fitzgerald and Whitney Houston, the multi-platinum selling sextet has toured across the globe, collaborated across genres, and is recognized as the pre-eminent a cappella group in the world.

See the most awarded group in vocal history, June 11-12 at 8pm.

Regular tickets $55. The concert will take place at Bristol Township's brand-new outdoor amphitheater (2501 Bath Road, Bristol, PA). General admission. No alcohol. Masks required when not seated. Please socially distance.

Click HERE and use code BWAYWORLD to save 25%!


