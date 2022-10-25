Sarah Vaughan International Jazz Competition Finalist Performs At Chris' Jazz Cafe Next Month
There will be two performances on Saturday, November 12th.
NYC-based jazz vocalist Lucy Yeghiazaryan, a familiar face to grace the stage at Chris' Jazz Café, has been named a finalist in the prestigious Sarah Vaughan International Jazz Competition. The multi-talented Armenian singer was one of five finalists selected this week from more than 200 international contestants. Yeghiazaryan, along with the Grant Stewart Quartet, will perform at Chris' Jazz Café on Saturday, November 12th. Set times are 8 & 10 p.m. Tickets are $30 for General Admission; $80 for Dinner & Show; and $100 for VIP Seating/Dinner & Show.
Lucy was born in Armenia to a family of artists who emigrated to the U.S. in 2001. In addition to her work as a straight-ahead jazz vocalist, Lucy plays violin and sings in the a capella group, The YY Sisters, who perform medieval Armenian/modern folk music. In 2015 she was one of the ten finalists selected for the prestigious Thelonious Monk International Jazz Competition.
After her Chris' performance, Lucy advances to the finals of the Sarah Vaughan International Jazz Vocal Competition on November 20 in Newark, NJ. It is the only international jazz vocal competition of its kind, open to all genders, where the public can witness the next generation of powerhouse jazz vocalists.
"We are so excited for Lucy, and wish her the best of luck in the finals," said Chris' Jazz Café's Chef/Owner Mark DeNinno. "She's an amazing jazz singer with a tremendous stage presence, so I'm not surprised that she's a finalist in this incredibly prestigious competition."
Chris' Jazz Café, located at 1421 Sansom Street, is Philadelphia's longest continuously operating jazz club. Enjoy live jazz Tuesdays through Saturdays. To learn more or to make reservations, call 215.568.3131 or visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2205354®id=3&articlelink=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.ChrisJazzCafe.com?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.
