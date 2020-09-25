SAUCE FOR THE GOOSE 2020 Calls For Artists & Crafters

Application Deadline: October 15, 2020.

Artists are cordially invited to participate in the Arts Council of Princeton's Sauce for the Goose Outdoor Art Market. This annual pop-up market of artworks by local and regional artists has established itself as a destination for ceramics, textiles, glassware, and additional forms of fine art and craft. The application deadline: October 15.

A 27-year tradition in Princeton, Sauce for the Goose kicks off Holiday Shopping season. This year, to adapt to safety guidelines and provide a comfortable browsing experience, the sale will be held outdoors at the Princeton Shopping Center in their beautiful courtyard with an earlier date.

Sauce for the Goose 2020 will take place on November 14 from 10am to 4pm. The Princeton Shopping Center is located at 301 North Harrison Street, Princeton, New Jersey.

For an application and complete details for Sauce for the Goose Outdoor Art Market, please visit: artscouncilofprinceton.org/artists/sauce-for-the-goose.

The Arts Council of Princeton, founded in 1967, fulfills its mission of Building Community through the Arts by presenting a wide range of programs including community arts outreach, exhibitions, performances, free community cultural events, and studio-based classes and workshops in a wide range of media. Housed in the landmark Paul Robeson Center for the Arts, Arts Council of Princeton programs are designed to be high-quality, engaging, affordable and accessible for the diverse population of the greater Princeton region.

For more information: artscouncilofprinceton.org.

