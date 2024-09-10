Quintessence Theatre Presents Philadelphia Premiere Of Martin Crimp's CYRANO DE BERGERAC

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



For fourteen years, Quintessence Theatre has produced award-winning theatre at the Sedgwick in Mt. Airy, and is kicking off its XV Anniversary Season with a blockbuster play that embodies the company's “classics forward” approach to drama and literature. Considered one of the world's one hundred greatest plays, Quintessence will produce the Philadelphia Premiere of the adaptation of Edmond Rostand's Cyrano de Bergerac by “in-yer-face” British playwright Martin Crimp (The Misanthrope, 2013 and The Chairs, 2022.)

The beloved pioneer of panache, Cyrano de Bergerac, is a celebration of the power of language. Roxane loves the beautiful-bodied but dim-witted and inarticulate Christian. Cyrano is a genius with words and a masterful swordsman but his long nose makes him embittered and fearful to profess his love. So instead of fighting, Cyrano offers Christian the use of his poetry in order to win Roxane's affection with more than just looks, and a powerful and often hilarious love triangle is set in motion. Through spoken word, slam poetry, raps and rhymes, this Cyrano breaks out into contemporary culture and becomes instantly recognizable as a man trapped by love and the worth of beauty.

Cyrano de Bergerac runs September 25-October 20. Opening Night is Saturday, October 5 at 7:30 p.m. Reserved tickets start at $30, and multiple discounts are available, including day-of RUSH tickets for $10. Premium seats are available starting at $40. Events during this production include Pay-What-You-Can (Sept. 25), Behind-the-Scenes (Oct. 2), Queer Affinity Night (Oct.3), Cast Talkback (Oct. 10), Special Guest Convo (Oct. 13), Industry Night (Oct. 17), and Teen Night (Oct.18).

Tickets, discount, event details and information are available at www.QTGREP.org. Quintessence is located 7137 Germantown Ave. Patrons can call the Box Office at 215-987-4450, email at BoxOffice@QTGREP.org, or in-person at the Box Office Mon-Fri, noon - 5PM, at the Sedgwick Theater, located at 7137 Germantown Ave., Phila., PA 19119.

"Quintessence's XV season is a celebration of individuals who buck the mainstream, follow their passion and unleash their life force, forever changing the world around them. Cyrano de Bergerac is one of my all time favorite plays and Cyrano's panache has made an indelible mark on the human imagination and psyche, said Alex Burns, Quintessence Producing Artistic Director. “The Hamilton of its day, Cyrano de Bergerac brings the great individuals of French history to life on stage, and is all at once one of the funniest comedies, a dramatic war play, a heart rending romantic tragedy, and a feast of language. This is the epic classic theatre Quintessence is known for and exists to create, and there is no better way to start our anniversary season.”

Returning Quintessence Theatre artists are Lee Thomas Cortopassi as Ligniere, Janis Dardaris as Leila Ragueneau, Gabriel Elmore as Valvert, J. Hernandez as Cyrano, Daniel Chase Miller as Christian and Kelechi Udenkwo as Le Bret. Making their Quintessence debuts are Erica Lynn Bridge as Roxanne, Tim Dugan as De Guiche, Liam Gerard as Montfleury, and Laiah Westlyn as Marie-Louise. All other roles will be played by the Ensemble.

Quintessence Founder and Producing Artistic Director Alex Burns is Directing and is the Set Designer for the production. The additional creative team comprises Sydney Dufka as the Costume Designer, John Burkland as the Lighting Designer, Ian Rose as the Fight Choreographer, and Tom Carman as Composer. Stormy Lambert is the Production Stage Manager.

Playwright Martin Crimp's Attempts on Her Life established his international reputation. Other works include In the Republic of Happiness, The City, The Country, The Treatment, No One Sees the Video and Play with Repeats. His many translations of French plays include works by Genet, Ionesco, Marivaux and Molière. Quintessence has previously produced Crimp's translations of Molière's The Misanthrope and Ionesco's The Chairs.

Burns added, "As romantic lead, clown, swordsman and wordsmith, J Hernandez is one of Philadelphia's finest classical actors. Hernandez in collaboration with Crimp's searing and sumptuous contemporary verse translation (complete with rhyming couplets) promises to be an unforgettable event of this theatre season. And we are joined by American Fight Master Ian Rose, to bring Cyrano's swashbuckling and swordplay to our stage."

Subscription Packages

Five, four and three-show subscription packages are on sale now starting at $75, with the introduction of a new Premium Seating Package, tiered discounts offering up to 25% off single ticket prices, and expanded subscriber benefits. Subscriptions, show descriptions and pricing are available online at QTGrep.org.

