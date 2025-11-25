Photos/Video: THE PIRATES OF PENZANCE At Quintessence Theatre

🎭 NEW! Pennsylvania Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Pennsylvania & beyond. ✨ Sign Up





Quintessence Theatre has released first-look production photos and a new rehearsal video for its upcoming staging of The Pirates of Penzance, opening November 19 at the Sedgwick Theater. The comic opera marks the continuation of Quintessence’s 16th season and is directed by Artistic Director Alex Burns.

The production features Christopher Patrick Mullen as Major-General Stanley alongside Hasani Allen, Erin Frances, Liam Gerard, Emilie Gubler, Wesley Hodges, Sadie Koopman, Trevor Martin, Nalani Matthias, Sam Pottinger, Christina Stroup, and Brandon Walters. The run includes 44 performances and three school matinees through January 4, 2026.

Since premiering in 1879, Gilbert and Sullivan’s two-act opera has remained one of the most enduring works in the comic operetta tradition, known for its sharp social satire and musical hallmarks such as “I Am the Very Model of a Modern Major-General” and “Poor Wand’ring One.”

“The sharp wit of Gilbert’s lyrics and the soaring melodies of Sullivan have lost none of their bite or thrill,” said Burns. “In exploring the timely themes and vulnerable Victorian ideals of honor, self-help, and duty, Quintessence is embracing this romantic comedy’s watchcry: ‘Take heart! Fair days will shine!’”

The story follows Frederic (Walters), an apprentice to a band of soft-hearted pirates, who discovers that a clerical error tied to his February 29 birthdate binds him to the pirate troupe far longer than expected. As Frederic meets and falls for Mabel (Matthias), daughter of the blustery Major-General, comic entanglements unfold among the pirates, policemen, and the steadfast Ruth (Stroup).

The cast includes regional performers led by Walters and Matthias as Frederic and Mabel; Mullen as Major-General Stanley; Martin as the Pirate King; Stroup as Ruth; Hodges as Samuel; and Gerard as the Sergeant of Police. Ensemble members include Allen, Frances, Gubler, Koopman, and Pottinger.

Burns directs a creative team including Scenic Designer Brian Sidney Bembridge, Costume Designer Risa Ando, Lighting Designer Anthony Forchielli, Choreographer Shannon Murphy, Choreography Consultant Sterling Baca, Music Director Steven Gross, Conductor Luke McGinnis, Fight Director Ian Rose, Intimacy Director K. O’Rourke, and Dialect Coach Melanie Julian. Josh Rodrigues serves as Production Stage Manager with Liz Nugent as Assistant Stage Manager.

The Pirates of Penzance runs November 19–January 4 and officially opens Saturday, November 22 at 7:30 p.m. Performances take place at the Sedgwick Theater (7137 Germantown Avenue). Approximate running time is two hours with a 15-minute intermission. Recommended for ages 7+.

Tickets range from $25–$75. A Pay-What-You-Can performance will be held November 19. More information is available at QTGrep.org or by calling 215-987-4450.