MARSHA BLOVOTNICK AND THE MARVELOUS MAGICAL CHICKEN SOUP is Coming to Theatre Ariel

Theatre Ariel, Philadelphia's only professional theatre company dedicated exclusively to telling stories about the Jewish experience, will present the world premiere of Marsha Blovotnick and the Marvelous Magical Chicken Soup, a sharp, funny, and unexpectedly moving new comedy by acclaimed Philadelphia playwright Dan Kitrosser. Directed by Jesse Bernstein, the production runs March 12-22 at The Bluver Theatre at The Drake in Center City Philadelphia.

Marsha Blovotnick is angry - at the world, at her ex-wives, and especially at her sister, who has just invited herself over for Shabbat dinner. As this leftist, Jewish lesbian begrudgingly prepares the challah, she is visited by a mysterious Ancient Jewish Ancestor bearing a pot of magical chicken soup. What unfolds is a fantastical and deeply human encounter that asks whether rage can be softened, relationships repaired, and wounds - personal or global - healed. Could this magical "Jewish penicillin" be the cure for what enrages her?

Blending contemporary humor with Jewish folklore, Marsha Blovotnick and the Marvelous Magical Chicken Soup explores identity, family, grief, and forgiveness with warmth and wit. The play marks another original work from Dan Kitrosser, well known to Philadelphia audiences for Why This Night? and his contributions to the Good For the Jews one-acts. The cast includes Janis Dardaris as "Marsha," Adam Pelta-Pauls as "Chorus," Susan Riley Stevens as "Sister," and Mason Rosenthal as "Nephew," with additional casting announced at a later date.

"Theatre Ariel has a long history of developing new work. And Dan's play is hilarious, touching, and deeply human," said Bernstein, Producing Artistic Director of Theatre Ariel and director of the play. "Love is at the center of all his work. So, even if Marsha's angry at the world, audiences are going to fall in love with her. What I love about Dan's play is that it is deeply interwoven with Jewish themes and folklore, but the comedy, the heart, and the conflict are universal."

For more than three decades, Theatre Ariel has presented plays and special events that engage deeply with Jewish history, culture, identity, and thought, illuminating the many dimensions of Jewish life through bold and compelling storytelling. Committed to inclusion and open conversation, Theatre Ariel warmly welcomes audiences of all backgrounds, affiliations, identities, and levels of familiarity with Jewish culture. The company strives to be a space for all Jews, as well as non-Jews, to learn, experience, and-above all-be entertained by the rich, complex, and vibrant world of Jewish theatre.