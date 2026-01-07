THE NET WILL APPEAR to be Presented at Bristol Riverside Theatre

🎭 NEW! Pennsylvania Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Pennsylvania & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Bristol Riverside Theatre will present The Net Will Appear, a poignant and thought-provoking play by Erin Mallon, directed by Amy Kaissar with assistance by Teayra Bowden. The production stars BRT favorite Richard B. Watson and newcomer Madeleine Julien, with Melaniya Ramsay serving as understudy.

Erin Mallon's The Net Will Appear follows Bernard, a lonely man seeking nothing more than a quiet moment on his rooftop with a drink in hand. But when his spunky 9-year-old neighbor, Rory, discovers him there, solitude quickly gives way to connection. As their unexpected friendship unfolds, two eccentric souls-one young and bursting with curiosity, the other older and longing for calm-begin to learn from one another in surprising and meaningful ways. Filled with humor, heart, and moments of deep connection, The Net Will Appear is a touching reminder that friendship can blossom in the most unlikely places.

"The Net Will Appear is a beautiful, intimate piece that speaks to trust, resilience, and the unexpected connections that shape our lives," said Ken Kaissar, Co-Producing Director at Bristol Riverside Theatre. "Erin Mallon's writing is both deeply human and quietly powerful, and Amy has assembled an extraordinary team of artists to bring this story to life on our stage."

Richard B. Watson returns to BRT in the role of Bernard, marking another exciting chapter in his long-standing relationship with the theatre. Watson recently closed Everything Beautiful Happens at Night at Capital Stage in Sacramento, CA, and is well known to BRT audiences for his performances as Ralph in A Christmas Story: The Play and Colonel Jessep in A Few Good Men. His extensive New York theatre credits include Devil's Disciple at Irish Repertory Theatre, Serendib at Ensemble Studio Theatre, and Venus Flytrap at Active Theatre. Watson's film and television credits include P.S. I Love You, Art = (Love)², The Blacklist, FBI: Most Wanted, Mozart in the Jungle, Law & Order: Criminal Intent, Delocated, and Onion Sports Network.

Making her BRT debut as Rory is Madeleine Julien, a bright and talented 9-year-old from Queens, NY. Madeleine proudly embraces her Nigerian and Haitian heritage and brings boundless energy, heart, and spunk to the stage. She loves school-especially physical education-excels in gymnastics and is developing her love of music through piano studies. Beyond the arts, Madeleine enjoys giving back by helping care for her neighborhood flower garden.

The understudy for the production is Melaniya Ramsay, an accomplished 11-year-old performer whose talents span dance, theatre, and film. Melaniya recently starred as Young Cora in the short film Corra Eat Your Spaghetti and appeared in commercials for Ulta Beauty and KIDZ Bop '25.

The creative team for The Net Will Appear includes set designer Britton Mauk, lighting designer Carolina Ortiz, Costume Designer Linda Bee Stockton, and sound designer Eliana Fabiyi.

The Net Will Appear promises to be an intimate, emotionally rich theatrical experience brought to life by a remarkable cast and creative team. While the play features a child character, the play is not intended for younger audiences as it contains strong, adult language. Parental guidance is advised.