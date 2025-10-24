Photos: RIDE THE CYCLONE at The Barnstormers Theater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Barnstormers Theater invites audiences to take a hauntingly hilarious ride with their October/November production, Ride the Cyclone, now playing for just six performances! Performances run October 24th, 25th, 31st, and November 1st. Check out photos below!

This darkly comic musical follows six members of a Canadian high school choir whose lives are cut short in a freak roller coaster accident — only to find themselves in a limbo-like carnival where they’re given one last chance to sing their stories and prove why they deserve a second shot at life. Cyclone balances the show’s offbeat humor with its deep emotional core — exploring themes of identity, mortality, and what it truly means to live a life worth remembering.

Featuring seven standout performers, electrifying choreography by Jett Meisel, and a stunning design by J. "Buzz" DiSabatino and Sharon Daws that transforms The historic Barnstormers Theater into a surreal carnival dreamscape, Ride the Cyclone promises an unforgettable theatrical experience that’s equal parts eerie, heartfelt, and joyful.

Starring Eliza Davulcu, Zach King, Dorian Bean, Samuel White, Cristina Duffey, and Tauron Thompson as The Amazing Karnak with Jaylynne Peppel as “Virgil” The Rat.

Run Crew - Natalie Rose

Spotlight Operator - Justin O’Connor

Choreography by Jett Meisel

Music Direction by Madeline Ley

Costume and Property Design by Ashley O’Connor-Mitchell

Lighting Design by Matt English & J. “Buzz” DiSabatino

Audio Engineering by Martin English & Ray Yeomans

Scenic Design by Sharon Daws

Produced and Set Design by J. “Buzz” DiSabatino

Directed by A.J.M.

Photo Credit: Miranda Holland / FocalOddity