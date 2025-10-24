 tracker
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows (beta) Register Games Grosses

Photos: RIDE THE CYCLONE at The Barnstormers Theater

Performances run October 24th, 25th, 31st, and November 1st.

By: Oct. 24, 2025
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

The Barnstormers Theater invites audiences to take a hauntingly hilarious ride with their October/November production, Ride the Cyclone, now playing for just six performances! Performances run October 24th, 25th, 31st, and November 1st. Check out photos below!

This darkly comic musical follows six members of a Canadian high school choir whose lives are cut short in a freak roller coaster accident — only to find themselves in a limbo-like carnival where they’re given one last chance to sing their stories and prove why they deserve a second shot at life. Cyclone balances the show’s offbeat humor with its deep emotional core — exploring themes of identity, mortality, and what it truly means to live a life worth remembering.

Featuring seven standout performers, electrifying choreography by Jett Meisel, and a stunning design by J. "Buzz" DiSabatino and Sharon Daws that transforms The historic Barnstormers Theater into a surreal carnival dreamscape, Ride the Cyclone promises an unforgettable theatrical experience that’s equal parts eerie, heartfelt, and joyful.

Starring Eliza Davulcu, Zach King, Dorian Bean, Samuel White, Cristina Duffey, and Tauron Thompson as The Amazing Karnak with Jaylynne Peppel as “Virgil” The Rat.

Run Crew - Natalie Rose
Spotlight Operator - Justin O’Connor 
Choreography by Jett Meisel
Music Direction by Madeline Ley
Costume and Property Design by Ashley O’Connor-Mitchell
Lighting Design by Matt English & J. “Buzz” DiSabatino
Audio Engineering by Martin English & Ray Yeomans 
Scenic Design by Sharon Daws
Produced and Set Design by J. “Buzz” DiSabatino
Directed by A.J.M.

Photo Credit: Miranda Holland / FocalOddity

Photos: RIDE THE CYCLONE at The Barnstormers Theater Image

Photos: RIDE THE CYCLONE at The Barnstormers Theater Image

Photos: RIDE THE CYCLONE at The Barnstormers Theater Image

Photos: RIDE THE CYCLONE at The Barnstormers Theater Image

Photos: RIDE THE CYCLONE at The Barnstormers Theater Image

Photos: RIDE THE CYCLONE at The Barnstormers Theater Image

Photos: RIDE THE CYCLONE at The Barnstormers Theater Image

Photos: RIDE THE CYCLONE at The Barnstormers Theater Image

Photos: RIDE THE CYCLONE at The Barnstormers Theater Image

Photos: RIDE THE CYCLONE at The Barnstormers Theater Image

Photos: RIDE THE CYCLONE at The Barnstormers Theater Image



Regional Awards
Don't Miss a Philadelphia News Story
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

RATE & REVIEW ON MY SHOWS

Death Becomes Her
129 ratings

Death Becomes Her
Hamilton
113 ratings

Hamilton
& Juliet
88 ratings

& Juliet
Art
27 ratings

Art

Activate Your MY SHOWS Profile


Videos