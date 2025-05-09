Photos: PENELOPE Opens At Theatre Horizon With Rachel Camp

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Theatre Horizon is celebrating their regional premiere of the acclaimed one-woman musical Penelope, which runs now through May 18, 2025. Check out photos from the production.

This co-production with the Pennsylvania Shakespeare Festival features the return of two Theatre Horizon favorites: Rachel Camp stars in the titular role, and the show’s music and lyrics are written by Alex Bechtel. The production is directed by Eva Steinmetz (The Appointment, Poor Judge).

Penelope has been waiting…and waiting…and waiting for her husband, Odysseus, to return from a decade-long war. Given the rest of the soldiers came home years ago—forgive her, but she’s going to need a drink while she tells you about it. With a beautiful folk-inflected pop score backed by an onstage band of strings, piano, and drums lead by Music Director Justin Yoder (who also plays the cello), Penelope confides in us about her loneliness, her son’s disappearance, her suitors, her gods, her faith in her marriage—and ultimately, the faith that she must have in herself.

Penelope’s music and lyrics are written by Bechtel, with a book by Betchel, Steinmetz, and Grace McLean (Broadway’s Suffs, Bad Cinderella). Set and Props design is by You-Shin Chen; lighting design is by Thom Weaver; costume design is by Nikki Delhomme; and sound design is by Damien Figueras. Randi Alexis Hickey is the production Stage Manager.

Tickets to Penelope are available by visiting Theatre Horizon’s website, theatrehorizon.org. Tickets are available in four price points: $30, $45, $65, and $90. Guests can select the price that fits within their budget. The box office is open Monday-Thursday, 12PM-5PM, and during performances Wednesday-Sunday, 12PM-7:30PM. To reach the box office, call 610-283-2230, extension 1.

